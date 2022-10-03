The Detroit Lions are having a bizarre start to the year. Most fans agree that the team has improved a lot from their awful 2021 season. Their offense, in particular, has looked excellent: something most fans didn’t think was possible. Despite the heroics of their offense, though, Detroit sits at a 1-3 record after Week 4.

How good has the Lions offense been through four weeks? Well, let’s just they’ve been pretty damn good. They are just the sixth team to have both the passing and rushing TD leaders through four weeks in the Super Bowl era. QB Jared Goff paces the league with four touchdown passes. Meanwhile, Jamaal Williams is emerging as a legitimate red zone threat, leading the league with six rushing touchdowns. (via ESPN Stats and Info)

The Lions have been one of the most entertaining teams to watch this season, and it’s thanks to their offense. Dan Campbell has seemingly found a way to revive Jared Goff’s 2018 incarnation this year. Along with a much more potent offense, Detroit has thrived in the chaos of this season.

However, another reason why their games are entertaining is because the Lions defense has been historically bad. They have given up 138 points in their first four games of the year, including 48 in a loss to the Seahawks in Week 4. It’s certainly a bizarre twist, especially considering that their defense wasn’t nearly as putrid last season.

The Lions are on the verge of finally being a solid playoff contender again. They have found a way to make their offense churn against some good teams on defense. Now, they just have to figure out a way to fix whatever defensive issues they have.