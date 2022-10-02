Dan Campbell’s strong message to players after narrow loss to Seahawks

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not about to lose faith in his players. His team may have fallen to 1-3 following a 48-45 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, but he told his players that he still has a powerful belief that the team can turn things around.

"We can’t let anybody pull us apart" pic.twitter.com/rL6S6HQi3e — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 2, 2022

These are not the same, old Lions, according to their coach. The Lions have played four high-scoring games in the early part of the 2022 season, and all have followed the same pattern. They were able to defeat the Washington Commanders in Week 2, but their other three games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Seahawks resulted in close and somewhat heartbreaking defeats.

Campbell, who gained great visibility this summer on HBO’s Hard Knocks series, told his team to believe in itself and not to point fingers as a result of the disappointing start. “We can’t let anybody pull us apart,” the coach said. “As dismal as it is right now, we’re not as far apart as it feels.”

The Lions are in a familiar position — last in the NFC North. However, they were very close to beating the Eagles and the Vikings, and Detroit registered a notable comeback against Seattle after trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter.

While the Lions have been able to score in bunches to this point in the year, the defense has been vulnerable. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while running back Rashaad Perry rushed for 151 yards on 17 carries and had two touchdowns.

The Lions will attempt to turn things around for Dan Campbell in Week 5 when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots.