Nina Milić averaged 20.4 points in seven Turkey-KBSL games.

Minnesota Lynx forward Nina Milić is set to skip the 2024 WNBA season.

Milić, currently an overseas player and a reserved free agent, is likely to continue her play abroad rather than return to the WNBA this summer. Milić's decision follows the Lynx's recent trend of players sitting out the upcoming season, including starting center Jess Shepard, per Mitchell Hansen of Canis Hoopus.

In her stint with the Lynx, Milić averaged 5.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 12.3 minutes in 70 games. Her performance notably improved in the 2023 season, with an increase in playing time and occasional starts. Meanwhile, she has excelled overseas, playing alongside Lynx teammates Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride for Fenerbahçe in the Turkey-KBSL. She has averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists over 28.4 minutes in seven Turkey-KBSL games, and has averaged 9.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 16.9 minutes in nine EuroLeague contests.

Milić's absence in 2024 opens up a roster spot for the Lynx, potentially for players like Cecilia Zandalasini or through free agency and draft picks. The Lynx, with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, have options to explore.

Meanwhile, Shepard, committed to her Italian club Umana Reyer Venezia, is missing the entire season due to WNBA’s new prioritization rules. These rules, becoming stricter in 2024, mandate players to conclude their offseason obligations before the start of the camp or May 1, failing which leads to a year-long suspension.

For Shepard, while her contract won’t count towards the Lynx’s cap, retaining her preserves Minnesota's exclusive negotiating rights for next year, per Jack Borman of Cannis Hoopus. Lynx GM Clare Duwelius now has additional cap space for strategic moves in free agency or trades, as seen in the recent Los Angeles Sparks' acquisition involving Kia Nurse.