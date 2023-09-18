With the WNBA Playoffs underway, one of the most intriguing first round playoffs series is between the No. 3 Connecticut Sun and the No. 6 seed Minnesota Lynx. The Sun struck first with a Game 1 win, but the Lynx stormed back in Game 2 with an 82-75 win on the road. They now forced a deciding Game 3 on their home floor. The Lynx started off the 2023 season slowly, but managed to stay afloat and secure a playoff berth. In Game 2, the Lynx were led by MVP candidate Napheesa Collier who bounced back from a so-so Game 1. With her Game 2 stat line, Collier joined Maya Moore and Rebekkah Brunson in Lynx franchise history in the playoffs as per Michael Voepel of ESPN.

Napheesa Collier (26/13) became third Lynx player to have at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game, joining Maya Moore (2015) and Rebekkah Brunson (2011). — Michael Voepel (@MAVoepel) September 17, 2023

Napheesa Collier finished Game 2 with 26 points and 13 rebounds becoming only the third player in Lynx playoff history to finish with at least 25 points and ten rebounds. Maya Moore accomplished that feat in 2015 and Rebekkah Brunson accomplished it in 2011. With the deciding Game 3 coming up, the Lynx are going to need another performance like that from Collier to advance to the second round of the WNBA Playoffs.

This season, Collier has been averaging a career-high 21.5 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 48.5 percent shooting from the field, 29.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Lynx drafted Collier with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. She's a three-time All-Star and perennial MVP candidate. Collier only played three games last season as she was recovering from giving birth.