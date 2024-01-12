From Jordan Love to Julian Love, there was a whole lotta' love last weekend.

The latest Madden 24 Player Ratings just released in time for the NFL Wild Card Round Weekend. From Jordan Love to Julian Love, there was a whole lotta' love last weekend. Overall, several players received adjusted ratings to reflect their play from the week prior. Like always, some players received nice boosts, while other received decreases. Nevertheless, we listed some of the more notable adjustments made this week.

Madden 24 Player Ratings For NFL Week Wild Card Round – Wild Card Round Roster Update

Overall, some of the most notable big movers include:

Xavier McKinney – 85 OVR (+3) McKinney recorded two interceptions, along with three pass deflections in the 27-10 win over Philadelphia. Although New York's 2023 season didn't go as planned, McKinney can at least smile with a strong performance to close the season. Overall, any time you make a divisional rival's fanbase miserable, it feels like its own kind of Super Bowl. Nevertheless, we'll see if he plans to test the free agent market when the offseason arrives.

Julian Love – 83 OVR (+3) Overall, for just two years and $12 million dollars, the Seahawks certainly received Love for a bargain. Overall, Love seems to have found a defensive system in Seattle that better caters to his play style. His four interceptions this year rank 7th among all CBs, while he also ranks in the top 15 for solo tackles. While everyone was collectively making fun of Jamal Adams, Love was quietly improving his NFL resume.

Jordan Love – 79 OVR (+3) Honestly, we believe Love deserves a higher rating than a 79. Nevertheless, we do agree with him receiving +3 to his OVR. Furthermore, Love hasn't thrown an interception in 4 straight contests while piling up 11 total touchdowns in the same stretch. We don't know how they do it, but Green Bay clearly found their franchise QB to lead them like Favre and Rodgers did. Hopefully Jordan Love finds a way to help his Packers team push past the Cowboys in Dallas.

Jalen Hurts – 87 OVR (-2) Between a dislocated finger, injured receivers, and questionable play calls, Hurts received another decrease in his OVR. However, while all these factors certainly affect him, we also acknowledge Hurts himself hasn't been playing well this year. He either bails out of the pocket too quickly or takes too much time in the pocket. Additionally, we know Brian Johnson and Nick Sirianni aren't the best play-callers, but Hurts does have a tendency of missing open receivers a bit too often. Hopefully he ditches his post-game Instagram quotes and focuses on on this Wild Card Weekend.



Additionally, other players with notable OVR increases this week include:

Tristan Wirfs – 94 OVR (+1)

Antoine Winfield Jr. – 92 OVR (+1)

Khalil Mack – 90 OVR (+1)

Christian Darrisaw – 90 OVR (+2)

Derrick Brown – 89 OVR (+2)

Bobby Wagner – 88 OVR (+1)

Alex Highsmith – 88 OVR (+2)

Daron Bland – 88 OVR (+1)

Johnathan Taylor – 87 OVR (+1)

Derek Stingley Jr. – 86 OVR (+1)

Jaycee Horn – 85 OVR (+1)

Taylor Decker – 85 OVR (+1)

Braden Smith – 85 OVR (+1)

Breece Hall – 84 OVR (+1)

Devon Witherspoon – 84 OVR (+1)

Brian Branch – 83 OVR (+1)

Puka Nacua – 83 OVR (+1)

Quincy Williams – 83 OVR (+2)

Nico Collins – 81 OVR (+1)

Lastly, some players received decreases in their OVR ratings:

Patrick Surtain II – 95 OVR (-1)

Demario Davis – 92 OVR (-1)

Darius Slay – 92 OVR (-1)

Chris Lindstrom – 92 OVR (-1)

Kevin Byard – 91 OVR (-1)

Creed Humphrey – 90 OVR (-1)

Danielle Hunter – 89 OVR (-1)

Micah Hyde – 88 OVR (-1)

Von Miller – 88 OVR (-1)

Harrison Smith – 87 OVR (-1)

Joey Bosa – 87 OVR (-1)

Tariq Woolen – 86 OVR (-1)

Alvin Kamara – 86 OVR (-1)

Rashan Gary – 85 OVR (-1)

Nick Chubb – 96 OVR (-1)

Overall, that wraps up the latest Madden 24 Player Ratings for Wild Card weekend. However, feel free to read the full list to check out all the changes for your favorite team. Furthermore, check back with us next week for the Divisional Round Roster Update.

The Wild Card Round Weekend has arrived in the NFL, with six matchups between 12 different teams. The winners of these games move onto the Divisional Round, which means one step closer to the big game. However, we don't just want to skip over a week full of emotional matchups. Matt Stafford faces his former team while the Texans face the team they traded Deshaun Watson too. Although Watson is hurt, a brand new story in veteran Joe Flacco has taken over the league.

