Cowboys superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons sees growth from Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers earned their way into the playoffs by winning the final three games of the regular season, and much of their success during that closing rush was due to the play of quarterback Jordan Love. The signal caller has taken the reins in the Green Bay offense after the departure of Aaron Rodgers.

Count Micah Parsons as impressed by Packers QB Jordan Love. He reminds him of … Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers will have one of their toughest assignments of the year when they travel to Dallas Sunday afternoon to take on the Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Cowboys won the NFC East title with a 12-5 record and they have been dominant at home. In addition to being the only team in the league with an undefeated (8-0) record at AT&T Stadium, 6 of those victories were by significant margins.

The Cowboys are supremely confident that they can survive and advance in the playoffs, but pass-rushing linebacker Micah Parsons has been impressed by what he has seen on film from Love. He sees a lot of the same qualities in Love that he saw from Rodgers.

“You can tell he played under Rodgers,” Parsons said. “Some of his mechanics, some of his movements and reads. And fearlessness. You can tell he learned a lot from Rodgers.”

Jordan Love has asserted himself at the quarterback position as the season has progressed. He has completed 372 of 579 passes for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Love has also rushed for 247 yards and 4 touchdowns.

While he is not a dominant runner, he has demonstrated that he can buy time with his feet and get away from pass rush pressure.