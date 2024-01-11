Rams' Matthew Stafford details his feelings leading up to their Wild Card round matchup against his old team, the Lions.

The Detroit Lions were finally able to put it all together and become one of the best teams in the NFL for the 2023-24 season. With quarterback Jared Goff leading the way, the Lions went 12-5, entering the postseason on a high. Alas, what stands between them and a deep playoff run is a matchup against old pal Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Wild Card Round.

As one would recall, Goff and Stafford were the ones traded for each other prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, the season in which the Rams proceeded to win the Super Bowl. It's now safe to say that the trade has worked out well for both teams. Nonetheless, Stafford does not think that he'll be receiving a warm welcome from Lions fans despite spending 12 seasons with the franchise for the simple reason being that he's on the opposing team.

“I'm not a stranger to the situation and understand that I'm the bad guy coming to town. I'm on the other team. They don't want success for me. So whatever happens, happens,” Stafford said in his presser, according to official Rams communications.

The important thing for Matthew Stafford as he faces his former beloved franchise in the Lions is to not get too caught up in the situation. With the Rams being underdogs in their upcoming playoff tussle, what Stafford must do is keep his composure, remain even-keeled and focus on the task at hand.

“I'm going to go experience it, play the game. Once the ball is snapped, man, let's go. Two good football teams go compete and see what happens,” Stafford added.

In Matthew Stafford's 11 seasons with the Lions, they only made the postseason thrice, losing in the Wild Card Round in all of those occasions. It'll certainly be an emotional whirlwind for him as the Rams stand in the way of the Lions in their most successful season since 1991.

But at the end of the day, Stafford hopes that it's all love between him and Lions fans given how much he has poured into the franchise in his over a decade-long stint with the team.

“I understand what the people of Detroit and what the city of Detroit meant to me and my time and my career, what they meant to my family. I hope they feel that back.”