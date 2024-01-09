As usual, these updates focus on adjusting player OVRs, while also taking into account any FA signings or roster cuts

The Madden 24 Wild Card Round Roster Update Release Date arrives this week in time for the first round of the NFL playoffs. As usual, these updates focus on adjusting player OVRs, while also taking into account any FA signings or roster cuts. However, these updates typically don't change gameplay or alter player likeness. Without further ado, let's find out when the first roster update for the playoffs releases.

Madden 24 Wild Card Round Roster Update Release Date

We believe the Madden 24 Wild Card Round Roster Update release date to be Thursday, January 11th, 2024. Just like last week, we expect roster update to release on Thursday, even without a Thursday Night Football game this week. However, on the off chance it doesn't release Thursday, expect it to drop any time before the playoffs begin this Saturday.

Make sure to check out our Madden 24 guide on how to update your rosters in-game. Overall, the process takes a moment and only requires an internet connection to complete.

The final week of the NFL season saw a big shakeup in the AFC. With the Bills defeating the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo secured the No. 2 seed after going an impressive 5-0 run after their Bye week. Fortunately for them, they get to go back home to host the Pittsburgh Steelers, who likely heads to Buffalo this weekend without T.J. Watt.

On the other hand, Miami now heads to Kansas City for a rematch of their week 9 matchup. The Dolphins lost their first meeting 21-14, but look to take revenge against a suspect Chiefs team. However, you never know with Andy Reid and Mahomes, who might just flip a switch and make history.

Of course, almost every other wild card game holds some special meaning:

Cleveland @ Houston – The Texans traded Deshaun Watson to Cleveland before they went on to draft C.J. Stroud. However, Joe Flacco will be starting for the Browns, ending any sort of reunion game

Packers @ Cowboys – Jordan Love and the Packers take on the team's former head coach, Mike McCarthy, in Dallas this weekend. While the Cowboys seem to be clear favorites, do not sleep on a young Packers team looking reborn with their new man under center.

Rams @ Lions – Matt Stafford visits his old team in their first home playoff game since 1993. The Rams started the year slow but ended their year on an electric 7-1 run after the Bye Week. This Rams team looks back and poised to fight for another ring.

Eagles @ Buccaneers – Jalen Hurts visits Tampa Bay for the Wild Card Round, the first team he ever faced in the playoffs of his career. During the 2021 season, the Eagles lost to the Tom Brady and the Bucs 31-15, in a game where HC Todd Bowles notoriously accused Hurts of being unable to read. Will the faltering Eagles prove him wrong, or will Baker Mayfield soar to new heights?

The 49ers and Ravens both take off this week after securing the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences

So this week should make up for an exciting one. Overall, we look forward to another exciting week in the NFL. However, the difference this week means that teams must win their games. With the NFL postseason underway, only one can claim the Lombardi Trophy at the end. Check back with us next week for more roster updates and Madden 24 news.

