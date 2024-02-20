These players earned their nomination based on their performances in the 2023-2024 NFL season.

The Madden 24 Team Of The Year Nominees have been announced, with 92 total players selected for a chance to earn the honor. These players earned their nomination based on their performances in the 2023-2024 NFL season. Furthermore, the players who win the event receive special in-game MUT items for players who enjoy Ultimate Team. Without further ado, let's check out our Nominees.

Who Are The Madden 24 Team Of The Year Nominees?

The Madden 24 TOTY Nominees include:

Madden 24 TOTY – Offense:

Quarterback Josh Allen Lamar Jackson Patrick Mahomes



Overall, the Super Bowl MVP (Mahomes), Regular Season MVP (Jackson) and the league leader in TDs (Allen – 29 passing, 15 rushing) took the nominations this year.

Halfback Christian McCaffrey Derrick Henry Isaiah Pacheco David Montgomery



McCaffrey leads the charge after gaining over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and over 20 TDs last season.

Wide Receiver 1 Tyreek Hill Mike Evans D.J. Moore



Two back-to-back 1,700 receiving yard seasons puts Hill at the top of this list. Furthermore, Mike Evans still has yet to record less than 1,000 yards in a season since he was drafted in 2014. Lastly, D.J. Moore nabbed a spot after being Chicago's most consistent offensive player last year.

Wide Receiver 2 Puka Nacua Nico Collins A.J. Brown



Overall, Puka Nacua stunned the league this year, providing a deadly weapon for Stafford when Kupp was hurt. Furthermore, he's joined by Nico Collins, who went off last year with rookie QB C.J. Stroud. Lastly, A.J. Brown takes the third spot after recording another 1,400+ receiving yard season.

Tight End Travis Kelce George Kittle Sam LaPorta David Njoku



The Super Bowl winning Kelce didn't put up the numbers he's seen in recent years, but his second half Super Bowl performance led to a KC victory. Kittle, who played well in 2023, also notoriously taunted George Karlaftis during the CMC fumble in Super Bowl LVIII. Furthermore, they are joined by rookie Sam LaPorta and veteran David Njoku.

Center Frank Ragnow Creed Humphrey Jason Kelce



Left Guard Joe Thuney Isaac Seumalo Joel Bitonio



Right Guard Chris Lindstrom Sam Cosmi Trey Smith



Left Tackle Jordan Mailata Tristan Wirfs Trent Williams



Right Tackle Penei Sewell Zach Tom Lane Johnson



Madden 24 TOTY – Defense

Cornerback 1 Christian Benford Charvarius Ward Sauce Gardner



Overall, Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner will likely take this spot. Benford is a good CB, but he isn't as well known outside of Buffalo. That said, we feel the less attention a CB receives, is probably better. It means he's playing well with little reason to talk about him.

Cornerback 2 Patrick Surtain II Jaylon Johnson Derek Stingley Jr.



Surtain II leads the charge after nabbing another Pro Bowl nod. While the Broncos' struggles continued last year on offense, they can feel at ease with their shut down corner if they can extend him. Furthermore, he is joined by Jaylon Johnson and Derek Stingley Jr.

Free Safety Jessie Bates III Antoine Winfield Jr. Alohi Gillman



Overall, Bates III seems like the best FA signing last year. He excelled in ATL, earning 6 interceptions and 132 combined tackles. However, with Arthur Smith out of the picture, we wonder how the Falcons' defense will look next year. Furthermore, he is joined by Antoine Winfield Jr., who surpassed multiple career highs last season.

Strong Safety Xavier McKinney Kyle Hamilton Jabrill Peppers



McKinney showed Giants fans what he can do when healthy. Along with teammate Bobby Okereke, they missed no snaps during the 2023 NFL season. Furthermore, Kyle Hamilton was detrimental to the Ravens' defense, which only allowed 27 total points in two playoff games against high-powered offenses.

Middle Linebacker Fred Warner Demario Davis C.J. Mosley Bobby Wagner Quincy Williams Roquan Smith



Overall, Fred Warner and Roquan Smith lead their respective defenses this year. Smith continues to be a great tackler, and always recognizes what offenses do. While the 49ers' defense received criticism in Super Bowl LVIII, Warner helped his team limit the Chiefs to just 19 points in regulation. If Dre Greenlaw didn't suffer an unfortunate injury, perhaps the results might've been different.

Left Outside Linebacker T.J. Watt Micah Parsons Jadeveon Clowney



Overall, T.J. Watt is the Pittsburgh Steelers. When he's not healthy, the team is 1-10 without him. Therefore, the team needs to prioritize him when extension talks come again in the future. Additionally, Parsons joins him on the last after posting a third straight 13+ sack season.

Right Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack Alex Highsmith Josh Allen (JAX)



Overall, Khalil Mack returned to form last year, with 17 total sacks last year. Furthermore, he hadn't earned this many sacks since his 2018 season in Chicago. Additionally, he is joined by Alex Highsmith and Josh Allen.

Defensive Tackle Quinnen Williams Justin Madubuike Dexter Lawrence DeForest Buckner Christian Wilkins Chris Jones



Overall, Chris Jones, Quinnen Williams, and Justin Madubuike seem to top this list. Jones' Super Bowl LVIII performance stunned Brock Purdy on the 49ers' last offensive play, helping KC win with a touchdown in the end. Additionally, Madubuike is a core player on a great Ravens' defense full of talented players.

Left Defensive End Derrick Brown Maxx Crosby Nick Bosa



Overall, Crosby definitely deserves the reward, and a possible 99 OVR rating. His 14.5 sacks last season tied for second most for DEs, just under Trey Hendrickson in Cincy. Additionally, Nick Bosa and Derrick Brown join the list for their 2023 efforts. However, we felt Hendrickson was a massive snub on this list, considering he earned 17.5 sacks last year.

Right Defensive End Aaron Donald Myles Garrett Greg Rousseau



Once again Aaron Donald leads the pack after earning his 10th straight Pro Bowl nod. Furthermore he's never experienced a down year, even if injuries impact his play time. Overall, he played 16 games in 2023, earning 8 sacks while constantly putting pressure on QBs.

Madden 24 TOTY – Specialists

Kicker Chase McLaughlin Jake Elliott Cameron Dicker



Firstly, we're surprised not to see Harrison Butker not make the list. His Super Bowl LVIII performance helped KC stay in the game, earning 13 of the teams 25 points. However, Jake Elliott is definitely the best kicker in the league right now, only missing two field goals while nailing a 61-yarder earlier last season. Eagles fans can rest knowing they have the next Justin Tucker.

Punter Bradley Pinion A.J. Cole III Riley Dixon

3rd Down Halfback Breece Hall Bijan Robinson Jahmyr Gibbs



Overall, we love Robinson and Hall, but shoutout to Jahmyr Gibbs for exploding when he needed to. Unlike Arthur Smith, Dan Campbell realized how useful Gibbs was to his offense, and began to use him more when Montgomery dealt with injury. He definitely made haters look silly when they criticized the Lions for drafting a RB in the first round.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk Patrick Ricard Alec Ingold



Despite not knowing the OT rules, Juszczyk is still the best FB in the league. Overall, he's a great blocker, fantastic runner, and even a solid receiver. He plays all phases of offense well even at 32 years old. Additionally, his wife makes some pretty cool clothes, too… not that it really affects his nomination.

Kick Returner Keisean Nixon Xavier Gipson Braxton Berrios

Rush Defender Zach Allen Trey Hendrickson Andrew Van Ginkel

Slot Wide Receiver Ceedee Lamb Brandon Aiyuk Amon-Ra St. Brown



Overall, deciding between these three receivers makes for the most difficult challenge in the whole nominations. Firstly, Ceedee Lamb ended the year first in receptions, and second in receiving yards. However, Aiyuk continues to grow as a receiver, constantly breaking his career highs. Lastly, St. Brown shows even more promise after a 1,500+ yard receiving season with 10 total touchdowns.

Slot Cornerback DaRon Bland L'Jarius Sneed Darious Williams



Lastly, the slot CB section features a DB who led the league in INTs last year. However, like teammate Trevon Diggs the year before, Bland seems make plays while also allowing big ones. Therefore, we feel L'Jarius Sneed, who consistently plays better, might be up for the winning the nomination this year.

Overall, that includes all Madden 24 Team of The Year Nominees. Furthermore, the voting for the Madden 24 TOTY is still going on, so make sure to vote for your favorite player. Regardless of who wins, we look forward to seeing who the fans select in this year's Madden TOTY.

