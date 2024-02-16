George will want this one back.

On Sunday evening, tight end George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers saw their season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion with a crushing overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, played in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kittle had an unbelievably quiet game by his lofty standards against the Chiefs defensive unit, and the 49ers as a whole were unable to get much going on the offense end of the field despite being one of the most dominant units in that aspect of the game all year.

Now, a new unearthed video is revealing that it was not only George Kittle's lack of production that cost his team dearly in the Super Bowl. Kittle agreed to be mic'd up for the game, meaning a microphone would be capturing his every interaction with his teammates and the opposition, and in one instance, Kittle exchanged pleasantries with Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis.

This is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen https://t.co/ZrwVpJqDQT pic.twitter.com/aiJHUlAOuu — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) February 15, 2024

“Hey, George,” said Kittle.

The only problem was, that a loose ball was on the field right behind the pair, and Karlaftis was the first to notice it, ultimately diving on the ball and turning the possession over to Kansas City. Of course, there's no guarantee that Kittle would have been the one to recover it even if he had seen the ball first, but it still was a pretty bad look for usually one of the game's smartest players.

In any case, the 49ers now face an offseason full of more questions than answers after the loss.