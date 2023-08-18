It's that time of the year for EA Sports when they begin to release and unveil their newest sports games. Madden 24, the latest in their NFL simulation series, is supposedly a “Make or Break” game for EA Sports management. But is this really the case? Does Madden NFL 24 go above and beyond in providing the best football experience it can? We'll find out in this Madden NFL 24 Review.

Madden 24 Review: What is Madden NFL 24?

Madden NFL 24 is EA Sports' annual football video game title that uses real NFL teams, players, stadiums, personnel, and more. The series, named after late legendary head coach John Madden, started back in 1988. 35 years later, the series still stands strong as one of EA Sports' flagship titles. Developed by EA Tiburon, developers of the series since 1995, the game looks to improve upon its predecessor, Madden NFL 23, which released only a year ago.

The game released in early access for Deluxe Edition Players on August 15th, 2023, and officially launched on August 18th. The game is available for PS5, PS4,Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App,Steam, and Epic Games Store. Buffalo Bills' Quarterback Josh Allen is the first Bills player to ever officially appear on a Madden cover. But can the developers make an amazing leap forward like Allen did in his sophomore NFL season? Let's see.

Gameplay

Allow me to start off by saying I have not purchased a new Madden game since Madden 16, released back in 2015. Eight years later, I took the opportunity to see all the new features, excited to see how much changed. But after starting my first Quick Play game and seeing animations identical to a game from eight years ago, I was in shock.

To be fair, Madden 24's game intro is much better than Madden 16's. But how about the gameplay?

Well for starters, my brother and I played a quick play game, and as he (player 2) paused to check the controls, the game froze. We closed the app, restarted it, and at least the game was still saved. We loaded the game, only for him to be replaced by the CPU. So we had to restart the match entirely. We had to do this process three times before we could even try Madden 24. Let that be a foreshadowing of my Madden 24 experience.

The newest Madden NFL 24 is brimming with glitches and technical issues that become annoying very quickly. For every one thing the game does right, it does two things wrong. For example, the games load up pretty quickly on PS5. However, menus lag and take forever to navigate, or the game freezes (as mentioned earlier).

Going back to my match against my brother, it was difficult to really tell which uniform we chose. For example, I chose the Chargers, hovered over their 1970s home uniform, and backed out of that page (since there was no way press confirm), and went back to the uniform screen. Instead, it showed me the Chargers' regular home uniform, and I was confused. Apparently, you just hover over the uniform you want, press back, and it's automatically selected. But how was I supposed to know?

The game instead over-explains other things like the new Skill-Based Passing System, which I felt just complicated things. Essentially, two categories make up Skill-Based Passing, Placement And Power and Placement And Accuracy. Classic Passing options are also available.

The former took some time getting used to, and I feel it's the weakest of all three options. Classic Passing is strange because every pass seemed to be overthrown for no reason. Placement and Accuracy felt better and easier to use.

Personally, I think the problem with Skill-Based passing is that it doesn't feel much different. It just adds another obstacle before passing the ball, and the controls in previous Maddens felt fine to me. Personally, I'm not sure why EA thought they had to focus on a new passing system, when there are multiple other areas they should've focused on more.

However, the AI blocking is very much improved. EA wasn't lying when they said offensive linemen block now make smarter adjustments when blocking. While playing as the Colts, I dominated as Johnathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson, thanks to my offensive lineman making the proper blocks. It perhaps is one of the few spots where Madden 24 really shines.

It makes running a lot more fun in Madden 24, which I prefer over the new passing mechanics. There's something satisfying of watching your linemen make the blocks so you can take it to the house. I hope this feature remains untouched and in the series.

But then right when there is one good thing, there's more bad to follow.

Defense in Madden 24 is in a disastrous state. Zone Defense, in particular, just does not work. Hopefully this is addressed in a future patch, because DBs just freeze the moment the ball comes their way. You could throw into double coverage, and your receiver would still catch it on some plays, all because the defense just stops. Even while corners or safeties track the ball, they do nothing.

And AI DBs apparently aren't supposed to be able to intercept without tracking the ball. Well that's a lie, because they certainly do. So while the defense is terrible on most plays, they tend to shine in unexpected situations.

X-Factors and Superstar Abilities, along with all the other team momentum abilities are back in Madden 24. Personally, I think it makes the experience arcade-like, and less like real football.

I don't think DBs would just stop intercepting a ball because the opposing offense did well in their first couple drives. It also makes the balance between teams uneven, considering the Texans don't have a single player with those abilities. I also don't think a QB should be able to throw 15+ more yards after reaching a certain criteria. It feels so unbelievable and fake.

If they were exclusive to MUT or a separate mode, I wouldn't mind. But they appear in Quick-Play, Superstar, and Franchise, which is a massive bummer. I genuinely hope this is the last Madden game to use this feature.

The rest of the gameplay is as expected, and not much else is different from Madden 23. So if you like the current Madden formula, you'll be right at home. Four Verticals and TE attack still dominate the game, while many of the new plays get overshadowed.

Ultimate Team is the first mode highlighted when playing Madden 24 for the first time. To me, it just goes to show how popular the mode became since it started back in Madden 11 (2010). Honestly, I never really played Ultimate Team or got the whole deal of it. I understand you collect player packs (which you can pay for or earn) to get better players and go head-to-head with other players online.

The microtransactions in Ultimate Team are ridiculous. Here are the prices as of writing this Madden NFL 24 Review (USD):

18,500 Points = $149.99

12,000 = $99.99

8900 = $74.99

5850 = $49.99

2800 = $24.99

1050 = $9.99

500 = $4.99

That means the most expensive option is more money than the Deluxe Edition of the actual game. That seems a bit ridiculous, yet people still buy them. So EA Sports is doing something right with this mode. I just can't put my finger on it.

Overall, MUT is MUT. I'm sure if you like you'll enjoy what they have offer, but it's mostly the same. If you're more interested in what's new, ClutchPoints has a dedicated story on the subject. For new players, a revamped onboarding process does explain the mode a lot better than I ever could.

Madden 24's reveal boasted the return of Mini-Games. There's multiple mini-games across the offensive, defensive, and special teams side of the ball. Personally, I enjoyed ones like Running Attack but despised all the target passing mini-games. It's a neat little feature that adds more depth to Franchise and Superstar, but they get repetitive after awhile. While I only enjoyed a few, I see the appeal it has to others.

Overall, some Mini-Games are fun, but they're not the reason people buy Madden games. With all that said, EA should not remove the mode. This is because without it the game is even more empty, which is a problem. I think they should consider bringing back The Gauntlet, the Virtual trainer from Madden 09, and so on. Additionally, joint practices in between mini-games sessions could also lessen the monotony.

Lastly, let's talk about Franchise. Perhaps the second most popular mode after Ultimate Team is the one that sees you bring your team to glory year after year. You play as a player, coach, or Owner, and control different phases like Free Agency, Scouting, trades, and the draft.

Franchise is generally the same as every other Madden game. The extra trade slots are a nice addition, along with the new improvements to Free Agency, and the third talent tree for coaches. The mode itself is addicting and is probably the best in the game. However, we feel it's missing something.

Outside of the Socials tab, there isn't much in terms of presentation in Madden 24's franchise mode. I wish there was more to say, but there really isn't. You play a game, do your necessary drills and practices, re-sign players, scout for others, and advance to the next week.

Franchise, like everything else, is bombarded with glitches and technical issues. The game tells me there's a player who can do a mini-game to earn XP, but when I click on the player, all I get is a blank screen telling me that they currently have no drills available. I'll complete a drill for a player, only to not get the rewards I was promised. I could go on about every single bug I experienced but believe me, you'd be stuck here for hours reading about it.

We wish there was something more to differentiate the different career paths (i.e. player, coach, owner) in franchise. I understand Superstar is where you get more cutscenes and narrative events, but why can't Franchise borrow some of those elements? Additionally, why can't we get a radio show or local/national newspapers like we did in Madden 07? The return of Referees is cool I guess, but we know EA can do so much more.

We're approaching 2024 and instead of any actual exciting new additions we just get referees, mini-games, and a few adjusted mechanics. Has the bar been set so low for quality standard? Instead of new and unnecessary features like Skill-Based Passing, why can't the presentation and creativity of the game be improved, instead? This has been the issue in the series for years.

Relocation teams have been expanded, with more cities and teams to choose from. It is now much easier to relocate, no longer needing to worry about fan happiness, or waiting until week 5. But how come we can't just make our own teams? If EA Sports is going to give us more logos and cities to choose, why not just give us a customization suite? Almost every other major sports title has this feature one way or another, even if it is limited.

Even Super Mega Baseball 4, a game that doesn't have the popularity that the Madden franchise does, offers an extensive customization suite. You can customize your logos, team names, uniforms, players, etc. It's been too many years since the last Madden game that let us do this (Madden 12).

Speaking of player creativity, why not allow us to do more like make our own playbooks and plays? They could exclude it from online play, and give people more stuff to do. How about a trophy room in franchise? Before I go rambling off about more ideas, let me ask, do you get the picture, here? Franchise (and the whole game, for that matter) could have so much more, but it sadly doesn't.

Overall, the gameplay feels like a miss more often than a hit. While it shines in a few areas, it feels lacking or otherwise unnecessary in others.

Story

Madden NFL 24 technically has multiple story modes depending on how you look at it. Franchise, in a sense, lets you control your team as you look to bring them to the Super Bowl. But in reality, Superstar mode is the true story mode of the game, containing narrative events, cutscenes, and even a live-action podcast that follows your players journey.

Superstar mode is essentially just like Face Of The Franchise from previous Madden titles. Instead of being a five-year vet on a prove-it-deal, you're a rookie looking to bring success to your franchise and join the Madden 99 Club.

You start off just before the combine, where you meet your agent who gives you the rundown of the event. You participate in some drills, get invited to a Interview, and show up on draft day. Overall, the mode starts off strong.

But then, after a few more cutscenes with your manager, coaches, and agent, the cutscenes become more far and few between. And while I appreciate the cutscenes, not all of them felt realistic. Personally, I found it cringey that Chad Johnson was talking to my player about skill points. It just took me out of the experience.

By the end of my first season, after winning the Super Bowl, all I got was a season re-cap and normal offseason. I didn't get a scene with my agent, or fellow teammates. Instead I just got asked by my agent if I wanted to change my brand deal.

I wish there was more to it as well. Perhaps being invited to a podcast over the offseason where you talk trash or make a bold statement. More pre or post-game interviews like in NBA 2K would've also enriched the experience even more. The MaddenCast is okay, but they only talk about you and the clips are maybe like 1-2 minutes long (they don't occur every week, either). It feels inferior to Madden 10's Extra Point show.

Also, I think there should be more voice options in Superstar. My player did not sound the way he looked, which took out some of the immersion. Even adding just one more voice option would be nice.

Gameplay-wise, Superstar operates just like Face Of The Franchise. Throughout the week you select different events every day, whether practice or off-field activities. Each event increases specific ratings for anywhere up to three games and give you a temporary boost. Then, you play your game, rinse and repeat. You earn skill points as you level up, which you spend on different ratings to increase your overall.

Sometimes a new MaddenCast scene appears, or you have a meeting with your position coach, but it gets pretty bare bones about a few weeks into the season. At a certain point, you find that you're just playing franchise mode as a player peppered with a few new things.

Overall, Superstar is okay. I appreciate what it attempts to do, but it falls flat. They hyped this mode's return up along with Mini-Games, and neither really feel wowed me. It does not feel like a substantial upgrade to Face Of The Franchise, but a small one, albeit.

Graphics

Graphically, Madden 24 is a mixed bag. While the fans, commentators, and some models look good, a fair amount of players don't look accurate at all. Obviously, we don't expect every athlete like, say Dorian Thompson-Robinson for example, to be picture perfect. However, when you factor in how much the developers praised SAPIEN technology, then more player models should look better, right?

Outside of superstar players like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Micah Parsons, the player models don't really look identical to their real life counterpart. Unfortunate, indeed. The player models, though, do look a lot better on next-gen versions of the game. Player gear has more detail, and the differences are instantly noticeable. They even included Patrick Mahomes sticking his tongue out when he passes.

In the game, though, players look gigantic for some reason. I'm not referring to the gigantic head mode in training camp, but just the regular game itself. The player's sizes in proportion with the field and stadium almost looked like they were Super Mega Baseball characters. But how does the game look in the moment?

Like I said earlier, the animations in Madden 24 leave a lot to be desired. The game looks identical in some areas to Madden 16, and probably a few older ones as well. Now I'm sure there are a few differences, but they're so minute that it barely looks like an upgrade.

The whole player emotion gimmick feels weak. Half the time when I score a touchdown none of my teammates even give me the time of day. The team celebrations look janky at times, and players walk around like they got a stick up their rear. In fact, they look like that on several plays, especially when the player is running.

Also, some coaches seem to have this glitch right now where their necks or beanies extend out of their body and try to escape like The Thing or something. Neat. While the graphics are not a major improvement over Madden 23, they do look fine for the most part.

When the game is over you like to check the stats right? So how does the UI look in Madden 24?

The UI in franchise and in several other areas is very identical to Madden 23, so it's difficult to tell the differences visually. Personally, I think EA Sports could have spent more time on the menus to at least make it look different on a visual scale.

Music & Sound Design

Madden 24's soundtrack places a heavy emphasis on rap and hip-hop. The soundtrack isn't awful, though there are no songs which particularly caught my attention. I personally think it could do with more genres like alternative, grunge rock, and even a little house/techno. After a while, the high hats and heavy bass in each song gave me a headache so I just turned all the songs off.

In terms of sound design, not much is different, but it's not bad either. I must admit hearing a grown man breathe through my PS5 controller gave me nightmares, but I understand what EA Sports was trying to do here.

Nevertheless, the audio quality is fine with no major issues. The commentators, Charles Davis and Brandin Gaudin sound okay (though they're no Gus Johnson). The fans are loud, and all the necessary football noises (i.e. whistles, tackles, player grunts) are all fine. Unfortunately, that won't be enough to save Madden 24 from its other issues.

Verdict: Is Madden NFL 24 Good? Is It Worth Your Time and Money?

As someone who has not bought a single new Madden game since 16, I have to be honest and admit I was disappointed with my experience. I really wanted to see Madden 24 break the series' stigma of mediocrity, but that was not the case. Madden 24 is more of a “break” than “make”, which is sad to see. From the uninspired new gameplay mechanics, to the glitches, to the repetitive mini-games and lackluster Superstar Mode, nothing made me feel this game was a step forward.

I appreciate EA Sports' efforts to try and make the game better. However, most of the features, both new and returning, felt like after-thoughts to me. Overall, I would not recommend Madden 24. If you're a massive fan of the series, or enjoy it with friends, then I can understand why you get it. However, I guarantee you won't miss much if you skip out this year.

Score: 5.5/10

Editor’s Note: ClutchPoints received PS5 review copies to allow us to cover this game. These copies did not, in any way, affect this Madden NFL 24 Review’s final score and verdict.

