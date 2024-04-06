The Milwaukee Brewers grabbed a win from the Seattle Mariners in the opening game of the series, thanks to a power outburst on Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. The Mariners have had a disappointing start to the season, splitting a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox before losing two of three to the Cleveland Guardians. The Brewers began their season by sweeping the New York Mets at Citi Field in a hostile series that featured some bench clearings. Milwaukee returned home to split two games with the Minnesota Twins. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Brewers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Mariners send Emerson Hancock to the mound for the series finale, making his fifth career start. He had mixed results in three starts last season before a shoulder strain sidelined him for the rest of the season. One of Seattle's only wins this season came in Hancock's lone start, as he went 5 1/3 innings with four hits and three earned runs. Hancock doesn't have a lot of swing-and-miss stuff, as he's averaging just 1.8 strikeouts per start. He's a flyball pitcher, which could get him into trouble but it has worked out thus far with the Mariners winning all four of his starts.
The Brewers will need their starting pitchers to pick up the slack left by the departure of Corbin Burnes. Colin Rea did a good job of that in his first start against the Mets, going five innings, allowing five hits and one earned run. It hasn't been a problem for the Brewers, as they are 5-1 and have allowed two or fewer runs in three of their wins.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Mariners-Brewers Odds
Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline: -102
Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline: -116
Over: 8.5 (-110)
Under: 8.5 (-110)
How to Watch Mariners vs. Brewers
Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT
TV: RSNW, Bally Sports Wisconsin
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win
Emerson Hancock may be the future of the Mariners' pitching staff, and the early returns have been good. He started three games last season before being sidelined with a shoulder injury, and Seattle won all three. He kicked off his season with another victory, allowing just four hits in 5 1/3 innings. The Seattle offense will need to perform better than they have been, but Hancock can give them an opportunity.
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Brewers have been slugging the ball this season, averaging 1.3 home runs per game. The power surge is led by Christian Yelich, who has three home runs in his first six games. The focal point of the drama with the Mets, Rhys Hoskins, is also hitting the ball well, tallying two homers. Emerson Hancock is a fly ball pitcher, giving up seven compared to just one ground ball in his first start. If the Brewers can get into some of these pitches from Hancock, they may add to their home run totals.
Final Mariners-Brewers Prediction & Pick
The Brewers have won four consecutive games against the Mariners heading into their Saturday matchup. The Brewers swept a three-game series in Seattle last season. The Mariners offense hasn't been clicking to begin the season, averaging just 2.8 runs per game and tallying a .200 average. It won't get any easier against Colin Rea, who has allowed two or fewer runs in four straight starts dating back to September of last season.
The Brewers have a good opportunity to take advantage of Emerson Hancock, whose pitching makeup will serve Milwaukee's power-hitting well. Take the Brewers to win the rubber match of the series and continue their dominance over the Mariners.
Final Mariners-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-116)