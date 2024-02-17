Fantastic Four's most iconic villain may not end up having much screen time when the team make's their MCU debut in 2025.

The official cast reveal for Fantastic Four has been followed with plenty of news about its release date, when filming will commence, and who the team will face off in their MCU debut. While Galactus has been rumored to be serving as its primary villain, fans may be disappointed to hear the team's most iconic villain may have much more limited screen time.

Doctor Doom's debut in the MCU has been the subject of speculation in recent months, especially on the heels of the Jonathan Majors' trial in 2023 throwing the future of Kang the Conqueror into question. It appears he will be making his first appearance in Fantastic Four according to industry insider Jeff Sneider, via Yahoo, though it may only be in a very limited capacity.

It follows reports that casting for Doom had not been decided upon and may not be finalized until filming is already underway.

Doom has been a mainstay villain for the Fantastic Four, and larger Marvel universe, since his comic book debut in Fantastic Four issue 5 back in July 1962. His disdain for the team, especially its leader Reed Richards, stretches all the way back to their school days where the pair were shown to be intellectual peers but also the most bitter of rivals, something that would continue into their days as superpowered beings.

Victor Von Doom's influence on the Marvel universe would only grow with time, though, as he would serve as a key figure in multiple high-profile crossovers, one of which could clue fans into his possible role in the MCU.

Given questions about Kang's future in the MCU, there has been speculation that Doom could take his place to finish out the Multiverse Saga that culminates with Avengers: Secret Wars. It would be a fitting spot for the villain as he played a key role in the 2015 Secret Wars crossover event that served as a massive reset for Marvel's comic continuity, which could very well end up happening on the big screen depending on what Marvel Studios decides to do.

Fantastic Four is scheduled to release in theaters on July 25, 2025