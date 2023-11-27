Rumors are rampant about Cillian Murphy plaing Doctor Doom in the reboot of MCU's Fanstastic Four that's coming in 2025.

Nothing has been confirmed, but ComicBookMovie.com elaborates on the speculation. Plus, it was posted by MTTSH on X about the ‘top choice' for the role.

The Oppenheimer actor has been a fan's top pick for a while. He can pull off a great Doctor Doom due to his credentials for playing iconic characters.

Cillian Murphy is Marvel's top choice to play Doctor Doom in the MCU

It's worth repeating that it is a rumor, though. There was speculation that Ryan Gosling and Josh Hartnett were both options to play the part of Doom in Fantastic Four. Also, Ralph Fiennes and Jason Clarke's names have been floated around, too.

The buzz went rampant on social media on MTTISH's post. Commenters had a lot to say about Murphy's potential part.

“My goodness this would be great,” one comment reads.

“Finally something that makes sense,” another post mentioned.

“He's a good choice,” reads another.

Also, on Reddit, numerous threads discuss Murphy's possibility as Doctor Doom.

With all the hype about the part, the bad news is it doesn't appear like this will be a massive role of the reboot. However, the good news is it could turn into a new spinoff in the MCU.

According to Screenrant, the new Fantastic Four has a projected May 2, 2025 release date. So, it's a ways off.

Whether Cillian Murphy plays Doctor Doom or not in the new Fantastic Four will be interesting to see. Rumors sometimes do come true, so time will tell. As of now, nothing is confirmed.