The MCU's Fantastic Four may have a Galactus-sized villain with a Javier Bardem twist.

According to a new report from Jeff Sneider of The Insneider, Galactus will be the main villain in the forthcoming MCU film. Additionally, Bardem is the top choice for the role. The casting is not confirmed, though, so there is no guarantee that Bardem will play the role.

Sneider's report also states that Marvel Studios is searching for their Silver Surfer. The role was previously played by Doug Jones in the 2015 Fantastic Four film.

Javier Bardem is an Oscar-winning actor known for his role in No Country for Old Men. Some of his other notable credits include Before Night Falls, Skyfall, To the Wonder, The Little Mermaid, and Being the Ricardos. Coming up, Bardem will star in Dune: Part Two.

Galactus is one of Marvel Comics' biggest villains. The villain was first introduced in Fantastic Four #48 in 1966. While it appeared in Rise of the Silver Surfer, Galactus hasn't been properly shown. In Rise of the Silver Surfer, he appeared as a hurricane-like cloud.

MCU's Fantastic Four

The MCU will now take their first swing at the Fantastic Four after Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Previously, there were two major live-action adaptations of Marvel's First Family. Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell headlined the 2015 film.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn will headline the MCU's Fantastic Four. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will direct the film. The film is allegedly aiming to commence shooting in the summer. It will be released on July 25, 2025.