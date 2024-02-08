Mercury acquired Kahleah Cooper in a trade with the Chicago Sky, something that should improve their playoff chances and maybe beyond.

PHOENIX — The Mercury finished with the worst record in the WNBA in 2023, but they are trying to win now.

Phoenix's aggressive push to improve its roster in the final year of 41-year-old Diana Taurasi's contract continued with a trade for 2021 WNBA Finals MVP in a series against it, Kahleah Cooper, who in 2023 averaged career-best stats. Cooper averaged 18.7 points, which led the Chicago Sky.

Well deserved MVP for Kahleah Cooper pic.twitter.com/XNThGM6nQB — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 17, 2021

Phoenix traded its No. 3 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft to acquire Cooper and make a push to win with coach Nate Tibbetts, who is making a move as an assistant with the Orlando Magic to the W.

The Mercury will be looking to have a lineup that prioritizes pace, multiple ball-handlers and plenty of 3-point shooting, coach Nate Tibbetts and general manager Nick U'Ren said.

U'Ren, who was a personnel coach with the Golden State Warriors and suggested the five-man “death lineup” with no center to Steve Kerr, had a press release with his feelings about Cooper and another player acquired in the deal, Morgan Bertsch, who will play next to Taurasi and center Brittney Griner.

“She is one of the most dynamic and athletic players in our league, with a true knack for scoring the ball,” says U'Ren. “She is also a fierce competitor, proven champion and the ultimate two-way player, who can disrupt the game on the defensive end with her length and activity.

“Morgan is a sharpshooter and savvy defender – we are excited for the energy and scoring punch she can provide off the bench.”