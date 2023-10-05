The Miami Hurricanes' Week 6 matchup will have them hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Hard Rock Stadium. This will mark the opening of ACC play for the No. 17 Miami football team, who are currently 4-0.

In Miami's one significant test this season, facing Texas A&M, they passed with flying colors, something those in Coral Gables haven't been able to say too much lately. Hurricanes' football fans are currently looking at their undefeated record with some hesitancy. They remember last year, and they probably know that, even as good as Miami has looked thus far, conference play can change everything.

On paper, the Hurricanes, as 20.5-point favorites, should have a field day with the Yellow Jackets' football team. However, Georgia Tech has a storied history of upsetting teams that thought they were much better than them, and Miami has been one of those teams. Miami did secure one of their five wins last season by beating the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Entering this game, there's a lot at stake for Miami, with those who have rightfully doubted them in the past ready to point fingers should they be upset. Like it or not, this is the biggest game of the year for the Hurricanes up to this point. So, let's delve into some Miami football Week 6 predictions.

4. Miami football gets surprised by Georgia Tech passing attack

In one of his press conferences this week, Cristobal spoke about the Yellow Jackets and mentioned how they could present problems for Miami's defense this week.

“They did a great job in the portal,” Cristobal said, via On3. “They have certainly upgraded their level of talent. So, they’re explosive, and they throw the ball as well as anybody. They're very accurate in how they throw it, when they throw it, and to whom they throw it.”

Georgia Tech brought in Haynes King from Texas A&M. Miami didn't face him in their game against the Aggies last year, but they will face him on Saturday against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech football is averaging 480 yards per game this season, which ranks 17th in total offense in the country. They're also averaging 32.4 points per game. Miami might be surprised by this passing attack.

3. Miami football won't score 4o-plus points on Georgia Tech

One of the many missing pieces at Miami last season was their offense, which was completely non-existent, and Tyler Van Dyke had an abysmal year as a result. Well, that seems to be fixed thanks to the new offensive coordinator, Shannon Dawson. The Hurricanes are now averaging 42.3 points per game. However, Saturday may present a different challenge.

Georgia Tech made a mid-season change to their defensive coordinator after the Bowling Green game, where they lost 38-27. As Cristobal stated this week, that could be a challenge due to the element of the unknown.

It's unlikely that Miami could maintain their 42-point average throughout the entire season. However, with the potential for different defensive schemes the Hurricanes might face this weekend, it could pose some difficulties for their offense, leaving more room for error, possibly resulting in at least one Van Dyke interception.

2. Miami's defense makes two interceptions

Miami's defense is averaging two takeaways per game this season, and with safety Kam Kinchens likely to return, this could set up a group of defensive backs looking to take advantage of a Georgia Tech team that wants to throw the ball down the field. King threw two interceptions against Bowling Green, the most in any game this season, and is averaging just over one per game for the year.

1. Miami football gets first ACC win, beats Georgia Tech

While this week will present challenges on both sides of the ball for Miami, it should ultimately result in a win for the Hurricanes. However, the game might be a bit closer than they would prefer. Conference play is always intriguing, especially when it opens after a month of non-conference games. The urgency to make a mark in the conference is crucial. The Yellow Jackets might manage to surprise the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, but they'll at least head home content knowing that their Hurricanes football team is still undefeated.