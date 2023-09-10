After a brutal 5-7 season a year ago, Miami football is in desperate need of a big season in 2023. The Hurricanes cruised in week one with a 38-3 win over Miami Ohio football, and week two against #23 Texas A&M football was a big indicator of what this Miami team can be this season. This was an equally massive test for the Aggies as they are in the same boat as the Hurricanes this season. Texas A&M also went 5-7 last season and badly needs to bounce back this year. Both teams needed a big win on Saturday, and it was Miami that got the job done.

Miami football quarterback Tyler Van Dyke had himself a day. Van Dyke helped lead the Hurricanes to a massive 48-33 victory and he threw for five touchdowns in the process. His final stat line was 21-30 for 374 yards and five touchdowns. Not only did Van Dyke lead his team to the big win, but he also made Miami history. Tyler Van Dyke is the first player in Miami history to throw for five touchdowns against an AP top 25 team, according to a tweet from ESPN Stats & Info. What a performance from Van Dyke.

This is the win that Miami fans have been waiting for. There is still a long road ahead of them, but this is a big step in the right direction for the Hurricanes. Outside of Florida State football, the ACC seems pretty open this year, and if the Hurricanes keep getting performances from Van Dyke like the one they got today, the team could make some noise. Miami plays Bethune Cookman football next week before starting ACC play the following week.