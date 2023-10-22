Michigan football dominated their in-state rival Michigan State on Saturday night in East Lansing. The Wolverines won by a final score of 49-0 in a game that wasn't as close as the score.

The game included an insane performance by J.J. McCarthy that fueled Heisman Trophy buzz heading into the team's next game against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan. A former Michigan football player called out ESPN' Rece Davis for his alleged bias against the team amid a sign stealing investigation against Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

The game clock wound down late with Michigan leading big. Wolverines defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows, a talented player who came to Ann Arbor as a relatively unheralded three-star cornerback, stepped up to the plate on defense and made a huge play that had his teammates roaring with excitement.

McBurrows Intercepts Pass vs. Michigan State

McBurrows was the victim of an attack in the Michigan Stadium tunnel last season that led to criminal charges against seven Michigan State football players. He was thrown, dragged, hit and kicked by MSU players.

McBurrows intercepted Michigan State quarterback Sam Leavitt near the end of the game and later celebrated with Mike Sainristil, who recorded a pick-six of his own against MSU starter Katin Houser.

Fans were happy for McBurrows, a Fort Lauderdale native and former three-star prospect who Sainristil said is just getting started with his career.

So awesome for McBurrows to get that INT after the hell he went through in that tunnel last year man — Wolverine Steve (@wolverine_steve) October 22, 2023

Michigan Football Dominates in East Lansing

McCarthy threw for 287 yards on the night including four touchdowns to Colston Loveland, Roman Wilson and A.J. Barner.

The Wolverines outgained the Spartans 477 yards to 190 on the night.

Next up for the Spartans is a road matchup against Minnesota. Michigan football has a week off before playing Purdue at home on November 4 and Penn State on the road the following week.