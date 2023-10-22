The Michigan football team is rolling once again, this time on the road against Michigan State, and quarterback JJ McCarthy is lighting it up, bolstering his case for the Heisman Trophy.

In the first half against Michigan State, JJ McCarthy completed 20-of-26 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. That would be good for an entire game, and McCarthy did that in just one half. Michigan football took a 28-0 lead into the break.

As a result of McCarthy dominating in the first half, and Michigan football fans took to Twitter to celebrate and make the case for their quarterback getting the Heisman Trophy.

Let's get to some of the best reactions to McCarthy's performance.

One made a case for McCarthy being in the race due to consistently playing at a high level.

It is hard to blame these fans. McCarthy is playing at an extremely high level, as seen in some of these highlights.

RECOMMENDED
Rece Davis, Michigan football sign stealing allegations
Ex-Michigan football player takes shot at ESPN’s Rece Davis amid sign stealing investigation

Nick Meyer ·

Ric Flair is standing behind Michigan football HC Jim Harbaugh
Ric Flair’s savage shot at Jim Harbaugh haters amid sign-stealing investigation

Alex House ·

cG9zdDoyNDg0Njkw-thumbnail
Could Jim Harbaugh bolt to NFL amid Michigan football sign-stealing scandal?

Scotty White ·

Michigan absolutely looks like one of, if not the best team in the country this season. They are currently ranked No. 2, and have handled their business as well as anyone could expect. The big tests are coming up over the next few weeks, with a road game against Penn State and the season finale at home against Ohio State.

It will be interesting to see how McCarthy fares against the top teams. Good performances in those games would strengthen his case for the Heisman Trophy, and make his stock go a lot higher for next year's NFL Draft.