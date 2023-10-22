The Michigan football team is rolling once again, this time on the road against Michigan State, and quarterback JJ McCarthy is lighting it up, bolstering his case for the Heisman Trophy.

In the first half against Michigan State, JJ McCarthy completed 20-of-26 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. That would be good for an entire game, and McCarthy did that in just one half. Michigan football took a 28-0 lead into the break.

As a result of McCarthy dominating in the first half, and Michigan football fans took to Twitter to celebrate and make the case for their quarterback getting the Heisman Trophy.

Let's get to some of the best reactions to McCarthy's performance.

JJ McCarthy needs to be in the Heisman conversation. — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) October 22, 2023

JJ McCarthy is the Heisman winner this year — Chris Crusty (@chriscrustynj) October 22, 2023

pat your chest if you’re the heisman trophy winner pic.twitter.com/89c7yrapRE — will: JJ McCarthy Truther (@wrhiv_72) October 22, 2023

JJ McCarthy for HEISMAN. Dude is putting on a clinic — Dustin Bouck (@bouck_dustin) October 22, 2023

One made a case for McCarthy being in the race due to consistently playing at a high level.

JJ McCarthy needs to be mentioned in the Heisman race more often! He has been a model of consistency always making the right play! And he can slang that thing🏈 — nate (@nate_monigold28) October 22, 2023

It is hard to blame these fans. McCarthy is playing at an extremely high level, as seen in some of these highlights.

JJ McCarthy is playing on Freshman mode. 🎮pic.twitter.com/2Ktwb8ZqLI — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 22, 2023

ANOTHER ONE! JJ McCarthy with his 3rd TD pass of the 1st half, 2nd to Colston Loveland. Michigan leads 28-0 Ladies and gentleman, we might have the next Heisman winner in #9 pic.twitter.com/A77MDDHdMH — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) October 22, 2023

Michigan absolutely looks like one of, if not the best team in the country this season. They are currently ranked No. 2, and have handled their business as well as anyone could expect. The big tests are coming up over the next few weeks, with a road game against Penn State and the season finale at home against Ohio State.

It will be interesting to see how McCarthy fares against the top teams. Good performances in those games would strengthen his case for the Heisman Trophy, and make his stock go a lot higher for next year's NFL Draft.