Michigan football OC Sherrone Moore had some thoughts on the Jalen Milroe-Bill O'Brien discourse.

Jalen Milroe was not having it when he exposed New England Patriots' Bill O'Brien and his involvement with the Alabama football program. Their quarterbacks coach had told him to pursue other positions, just not the quarterback spot. This did not sit right with some fans of the Nick Saban-ran team. It even prompted notable figures in the game to unveil their thoughts. One of them was Michigan football's offensive coordinator, Sherrone Moore, and also outlined how stereotypes play into these decisions, via Chase Goodbread of the Tuscaloosa News.

“Really, I don't see color. My wife is Caucasian. My kids are mixed. I deal with black, and white. I've lived in Kansas where you can be in the house with the door open at 12, and in New Jersey where you have to be in the house by 6 o'clock. I've seen all cards of the spectrum,” Sherrone Moore declared about the issue between Jalen Milroe and Bill O'Brien.

He would then highlight how the Michigan football program has seen this phenomenon. Moore discussed the fact that most of the recent moves by Jim Harbaugh have been unpopular because individuals see color. To add to the fact, the Michigan football offensive coordinator said that the most recent ones have been African-American.

Milroe is dedicated to proving O'Brien wrong and it might just come at the expense of the Wolverines. The Alabama football offensive engine has a shot to make Nick Saban closer to college football immortality once again through a Rose Bowl win. Will Moore and JJ McCarthy experience how fierce of a competitor the Crimson Tide's offense can be?