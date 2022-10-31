Spartans drop hammer on players involved in viral beatdown of Michigan DB

Michigan State lost to their bitter intrastate rivals Michigan 29-7 in front of a raucous Ann Arbor crowd. Unfortunately for Sparty, it seems Mel Tucker’s team waited until the game was over to show any fight.

After the game ended Saturday night, a video went viral on social media from the Michigan Stadium tunnel. The video depicted several members of the Michigan State football team beating up a Michigan player.

The Michigan player in question has been identified as defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows. McBurrows has yet to appear this season for the Wolverines as he recovers from an injury.

On Sunday night, Michigan State announced the suspension of four players. Lineback Tank Brown, defensive end Zion Young, and defensive backs Khary Crump and Angelo Grose all received suspensions.

“Michigan State University football core values include integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness and accountability,” head coach Mel Tucker said in a statement.

“We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors. The initial student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed,” the statement continued.

Michigan State is not the first team to have a scuffle in the Michigan tunnel. Penn State players got into a dust-up with Michigan players the week prior, but it was rather minor.

Spartan players engaged in more than one scuffle on Saturday night. A second video showed multiple Spartan players beating up another, unidentified Michigan player.

Regardless of any further discipline, this is surely a poor look for the program. It will be interesting to see how the school bounces back from this.