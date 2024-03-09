Brenda Tracy, the anti-sexual violence educator who accused former Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment, is planning a $75 million lawsuit against Tucker, the university of its board of trustees to sue Tucker for “damaging her personal and professional reputations,” according to legal filings.
Trace filed two notices this week with the Michigan Court of Claims that she intends to sue on claims including breach of contract, Title IX violations, invasion of privacy and negligence, Kim Kozlowski of The Detroit News reports.
The court documents state that Tracy made Michigan State officials aware of Tucker's transgressions and that the university failed to protect her confidential identity while investigating her complaints against him. The filings also allege the university only suspended and subsequently fired Tucker after misconduct allegations levied at him were made public.
Tracy is filing separate lawsuits—one for her and one on behalf of Set The Expectation, the anti-sexual violence advocacy nonprofit she founded in 2017.
In December 2022, Tracy told Michigan State officials that Tucker made non-consensual sexual comments about her and masturbated “for several minutes” during a phone call that took place the previous April. Tucker maintained the pair engaged in “consensual phone sex” and has vehemently denyed the claims made against him even after Michigan State fired him for cause in September 2023.
A gang rape survivor, Tracy began traveling the country in 2016 to share her story with college football programs, working to find a solution with young men and their coaches toward curbing the prevalence of sexual assault and interpersonal violence on college campuses and beyond. Tracy and Tucker first met in fall 2022, when she spoke to the Spartans in East Lansing.