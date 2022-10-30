fbpx
Michigan State football players jump lone Michigan player in wild postgame scuffle

There’s wasn’t much of a battle on the field in the Michigan vs. Michigan State football rivalry game on Saturday. The Wolverines clawed their way to a comfortable victory, 29-7, against their state rival by holding them scoreless after the first quarter.

It was off the field where tensions flared as several Michigan State football players were seen surrounding and hurting a Michigan player in the arena tunnels after the contest had ended. The scuffle caught on camera vent viral, with the Michigan player later being identified as defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows:

McBurrows was reportedly not the only player who was injured in the aftermath, with Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh confirming that it was “two players” withe one of them suffering a potential broken nose.

Harbaugh was vocal but allowed Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel to do most of the talking, as the latter shed light on the police coming in to investigate on the matter, via ESPN:

“What happened after the game is completely unacceptable. I’ve talked to the commissioner, he’s looking into it,” said Manuel on his players getting attacked by the Michigan State football players. “The police are also looking into it, because they’ve seen the video and they’re addressing it. We will leave it in their hands, but this is not how we should interact after a game.”

Football is already one of the most violent sports out there. When it seeps beyond the confines of the field, what happens on it can oftentimes be diminished – which is exactly what we don’t want to happen.

