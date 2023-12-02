The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly eyeing Lucas Giolito as a potential free agency signing this winter.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be bringing in a hometown kid in free agency.

Lucas Giolito, who spent last season with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and Cleveland Guardians, is on their radar as a potential reinforcement for the LA pitching staff. Via The LA Times:

“Lucas Giolito has emerged as one of the Dodgers’ targets, according to people with knowledge of the situation unauthorized to speak publicly.”

Giolito struggled in 2023. He compiled a 4.88 ERA and 8-15 record in 33 starts. The Santa Monica native held his own with the White Sox but once they traded him to the Angels, things went downhill. The right-hander pitched in six games and had a 6.89 ERA. They placed Giolito on waivers before Cleveland picked him up. Giolito then compiled a 7.04 ERA in six starts.

Despite his forgettable campaign, Giolito was once an All-Star caliber arm who showed the ability to strike out a lot of hitters while limiting his free passes. A fresh start with the Dodgers could be a good move.

While the numbers weren't great in 23′, Giolito did prove that he can be durable and that's something Los Angeles could use. It was the third year in a row he made more than 30 starts.

It feels unlikely the Dodgers sign Giolito to a long-term deal, but a one or two-year contract may be in the cards. The 29-year-old went to Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles and would undoubtedly jump at the opportunity to play for the most popular big league team in the state.