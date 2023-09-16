It's been quite the year for Cleveland Guardians pitcher Lucas Giolito. Giolito started the season with the Chicago White Sox after signing a one-year $10.4 million contract in January. The White Sox later traded him to the Los Angeles Angels in late July, but he was later placed on waivers.

When the Guardians claimed Giolito off of waivers, he found a home for the near future. Giolito finally had his best game since joining Cleveland on Friday in a lopsided 12-3 win over the Texas Rangers. He pitched seven innings and 12 strikeouts while only allowing two hits.

During a press conference following the game, Giolito spoke on how he feels at home in Cleveland. “After the waiver claim coming over here there's a little adjustment period after being with another team, and another team before that. And now it's like, alright, I'm here, I know I'm not going anywhere, and the guys here from top down, management, coaching staff, players have been really, really welcoming and kind to me. So I feel at home, I'm here to finish strong and do everything I can to help this team win games,” via Bally Sports Cleveland.

“Being here, being in this environment with these guys, it's been very nice after a very hectic month-plus. Today felt good.”

Lucas Giolito made his major league debut back in 2016 with the Washington Nationals. He was then traded to the White Sox in 2017 and played with the team until 2023. His best year came in 2019 when he was named an All-Star.