The Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers may be the favorites to sign Shohei Ohtani, the hottest free agent on the open market.

Shohei Ohtani is the hottest name in MLB free agency, with a number of ball clubs pursuing the two-way superstar, who is expected to fetch millions in his next deal. And according to an insider in the Windy City, the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers could be the two teams battling it out for Ohtani.

Via Bruce Levine (H/T Cubsinsider.com)

”The huge news on the North Side as well…Shohei Ohtani,” Levine said. “And the Chicago Cubs have pretty much made it clear that it’s them and the Dodgers being involved. The Cubs haven’t made it known, but social media and all sources that I have and other people have insisted that it could be Dodgers/Cubs all the way when it comes to getting a deal done for Ohtani, which will be a record-setting deal.”

The interest from the Cubs and Dodgers isn't new, but Levine also reported that he's heard from sources close to the Los Angeles Angels that Ohtani may be worth $100 million in revenue for his next ball club. A truly staggering number. Ohtani would not only be a hit on the field but also off of it.

In other words, even if Shohei Ohtani makes $50+ million per season, which is very possible, it's worth every penny because the organization he's playing for is raking it in with merchandise, ticket sales, and more.

All eyes are on Ohtani and who he will sign with. The Dodgers are still seen as the favorite across the big leagues considering their gargantuan payroll and talent. Shohei Ohtani wants to compete right now and doesn't care as much about location this time around compared to when he signed with the Angels back in 2017, according to reports. If that is true, LA is definitely in a prime position to get him.