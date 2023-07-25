The Kansas City Royals are going to sell ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They already traded RP Aroldis Chapman to the Texas Rangers. Kansas City features other potential trade candidates as well. However, veteran catcher Salvador Perez isn't expected to be dealt away. A recent report from ESPN's Jeff Passan stated the same about SP Zack Greinke.

“Veteran Zack Greinke is expected to stay with the Royals,” Passan wrote in his latest ESPN article.

Royals likely not trading Zack Greinke, Salvador Perez

Perez is the Royals leader. He's still an All-Star caliber catcher and would draw a significant return in a deal. Perez is still under contract with the ball cub through the 2025 season, and has a 2026 club option, per Spotrac. Nevertheless, it would be surprising to see Perez dealt this season.

Greinke's situation is interesting though. The former Cy Young winner will hit free agency following the '23 campaign. At 39-years old, there's no guarantee that Greinke will continue to pitch next year. Although he hasn't pitched well in 2023, Greinke could still potentially net a decent return given his veteran prowess. That said, the Royals may prefer to hold on to the pitcher since the trade value isn't what it once was.

Zack Greinke also began his career with Kansas City back in 2004. He pitched for the Royals until 2010, before joining the Milwaukee Brewers. He pitched for different teams from 2011-2021 before returning home to Kansas City in 2022. The veteran hurler turned in a decent 2022 season, but as aforementioned, hasn't performed well in 2023.

Retiring with the Royals would be special for both Greinke and Kansas City. However, Greinke's future is uncertain and there's still a chance that he will return next year. The one thing we do know is that he likely won't be traded ahead of the deadline.