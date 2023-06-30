The Texas Rangers have been one of the biggest surprises of the MLB season and currently lead the NL West with their 49-32 record. As the Rangers look to retain their top spot, Texas has made a major bullpen move with the Kansas City Royals.

The Rangers have acquired Aroldis Chapman in a trade with the Royals, the team announced. In return, Texas sent LHP Cole Ragans and OF Roni Cabrera to Kansas City.

Chapman signed a deal with the Royals this offseason after his time with the New York Yankees came to an end. He pitched admirably, throwing to a 2.45 ERA and a 53/20 K/BB ratio. But with the Royals stumbling to a pitiful 23-58 record, they could no longer justify keeping Chapman around.

For all of Texas' strengths, bullpen is one of their main weaknesses. The Rangers rank 24th in bullpen ERA with a collective 4.37. However, there are some bright spots. The Rangers have the sixth-best batting average against in the league at .231. Furthermore, they've allowed the fifth-fewest home runs (28) and are tied for fewest walks allowed (91).

Outside of their ERA, the Rangers have the potential to have a great bullpen. Aroldis Chapman is now poised to help add a bit of extra firepower. Texas seems serious about making a playoff run and their aggressive stab at Chapman points towards a buyer's mentality at the trade deadline.

Over his MLB career, Chapman was named to seven All-Star games alongside his World Series title. He'll look to add more hardware to his trophy case as the star reliever tries to help the Rangers see their playoff dreams come true.