Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said he has no desire to trade catcher and longest-tenured Royal Salvador Perez, according to Anne Rogers.

“We have no intention of trading Salvy. It’s not something we’re looking to do,” Picollo said. “But it doesn’t mean that teams won’t ask about him. I can confirm that report was accurate, a team called and asked about him.”

Perez, who has spent the entirety of his 12-year MLB career with the Royals, has been one of the most consistent catchers and clubhouse leaders in baseball throughout his career. He looks to be on his way to his eighth All-Star Game appearance, having racked up a.273/.308/.502 slash line with 13 home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBIs in 59 games, 44 of which have been behind the plate.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Perez is perhaps the only bright spot on an otherwise forgetful season for the Royals. Kansas City enters Monday's action with the second-worst record in the league at 18-47 after losing six games in a row. After the Oakland Athletics surprisingly swept the Milwaukee Brewers last weekend, the Royals have just one more win than the consensus worst team in Major League Baseball.