We got the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 29 Answers to help you get some much needed VC. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from real player interviews to fan highlights and more. However, we know most people watch to answer the questions and earn some rewards. Therefore, we listed all correct answers from Episode 29.
NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 29 Answers
- Any Answer
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- 75th Anniversary
- Triple Threat
- Any Answer
- Cavaliers
- Jeff Teague
- 4
- 4
- 9
Overall, that includes all answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 29. To answer a question, just press the button that corresponds with the correct answer. Furthermore, we like to recommend not skipping ahead in episodes. Sometimes, this causes people to lose the order of the question they choose. For each correct answer, players earn a reward (typically VC).
New episodes of NBA 2KTV typically release on Fridays. However, there have been exceptions dependent on holidays or other reasons. Another nice thing to know is that the developers like to throw a freebie or two almost every episode. This means you can still earn a reward or two if you choose not to use a guide. Nevertheless, NBA 2KTV provides the easiest way to earn VC on a weekly basis.
Additionally, the show makes for a great time-killer. Whether you're waiting for your friend to get online, or for another game to download, 2KTV's episodes provide both entertainment and free stuff. The VC earned here will be great to spend on either your MyPLAYER or in MyTEAM.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 29. We hope this guide helped you earn some free VC. For more NBA 2K24 VC, try checking out this weekend's Signature Event. It features a unique gameplay element that blends both the cold zone and the Mamba Mentality Takeover. Some of the rewards include VC, Skill Boosts, Gatorade Boosts, and more.
Furthermore, MyTEAM players can bolster their squad this weekend with the new Nebula Special Inserts, featuring a 99 OVR Wemby. Additionally, another 100 OVR player item was added in the form of Tracy McGrady. Earn the young Spurs' Superstar and Rockets' legend via Special Inserts in Nebula Packs or Boxes.
Lastly, make sure to redeem the latest locker codes. The developers always release new codes throughout the game's life cycle so always check it often. Additionally, make sure to earn all remaining rewards for Season 5, too. Some of these rewards include Double XP coins for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. This weekend definitely seems like a great time to step back out onto the courts.
