The NBA 2K24 ColdSnap Signature event offers players a chance to earn more VC, Skill Boosts, and more rewards. Overall, this limited time event offers 3v3 matchups with a unique gameplay element. Furthermore, every player starts off cold with chances to earn Takeovers throughout. Nevertheless, we'll show you everything you need to know to earn max rewards in this event.
NBA 2K24 ColdSnap Event Start & End Date – March 22nd-24th, 2024
Coldsnap is coming to the Signature Event Center tomorrow! 🥶
✅ 3v3 games to 21 points
❄️ All players start the match cold
🔥 Players will alternate between having Mamba Mentality Takeover and going cold with every basket they score pic.twitter.com/LiyOGsWc3x
— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) March 21, 2024
The NBA 2K24 ColdSnap Event begins on Friday, March 22nd (6:00 AM PST) and ends on Monday, March 24th (11:59 PM PST), 2024. Overall, the latest event in the game offers a unique gameplay mechanic. Firstly, all players start the game cold. However, when you score a basket, you'll earn the Mamba Mentality Takeover. However, you alternate back to cold after the next completed basket. Therefore, this event literally will have you playing at both your best, and your absolute worst.
Unfortunately, the event is only available to New Gen players. Therefore PS5, and Xbox Series X players are the only users who can partake in the event. Nevertheless, the event offers the following rewards based on your total score.
NBA 2K24 ColdSnap Signature Event Rewards – VC, Skill Boosts, Gatorade Boosts & More
- Tier 3 (50,000 Score)
- ColdSnap Basketball
- 5x Skill Boosts
- 5x Gatorade Boosts
- Tier 2 (250,000 Score)
- ColdSnap Basketball
- 5K VC
- 10x Skill Boosts
- 10x Gatorade Boosts
- Tier 1 (500,000 Score)
- ColdSnap Basketball
- 10K VC
- 25x Skill Boosts
- 25x Gatorade Boosts
- Grand Prize (Top 6 players)
- ColdSnap Basketball
- 25K VC
- Cold
- ColdSnap Jersey
- 25x Skill Boosts
- 25x Gatorade Boosts
The team that reaches 21 points wins the game. Therefore, matches shouldn't take long considering you'll also have the Mamba Mentality Takeover. For those that don't know, the Mamba Mentality Takeover is essentially all five takeovers at once. In NBA 2K24, players can use up to two Takeovers at once during a game. These takeovers include – Shooting, Playmaking, Defense, Finishing, and Physicals.
Possessing all five takeovers at once will make your player an absolute baller on the court. However, you'll also play significantly worse while cold. Your shooting success rates will drop, you won't be as physical, and your ability to finish drives will worsen. We're excited to see a unique gameplay element that makes you both the best, and worst baller you can be.
Overall, when it comes to winning games, the most important tip is to just play good defense. The more you keep your opponent cold means the less they're scoring, and the weaker they are as a whole. While you'll have to alternate between Mamba Mentality Takeover and the cold zone, you'll least be scoring and hopefully building a rhythm.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K24 ColdSnap Signature event. We wish you the best of luck trying to earn higher tier rewards. Heck, even earning the 5K VC in Tier 2 goes a long way to improving your MyTEAM or MyPLAYER. Furthermore, the Skill Boosts and Gatorade Boosts also help in the development of your player. Lastly, it never hurts to own more swag with new ColdSnap cosmetic items, like Basketballs and more.
Check out the latest NBA 2K24 locker codes for items and VC, and make sure to earn all remaining rewards for Season 5. Best of luck in this exciting new event!
