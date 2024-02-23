The NBA 2K24 Season 5 Rewards include offers more rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER players. From Double XP Coins, to MyTEAM items and more, there's tons of rewards to earn this season. Season 5 officially begins today, so we listed all the possible rewards, including the Pro Pass. Without further ado, let's check out all the latest rewards!

NBA 2K24 Season 5 Rewards For MyTEAM and MyCAREER

LEVELMyTEAM RewardMyCAREER RewardsPro Pass Rewards
1FA Kevin DurantSeason 5 Tee & BallSeason 5 Eyepatch.
230 Min 2X Coin30 MIN 2XP Coin2,500 VC.
3Season 5 Ball & Uniforms PackTriangles Jump Shot Meter30x Skill Boosts (5 Games).
42 Ascension PicksOrange & Purple Ball TrailKobe Bryant & Shaquille O'Neal Diamond Dynamic Duo
5'24 NBA: Series 2 Amethyst + Unsellable PackBasketball Green Release2,500 VC
6Emerald Prize BallScoot Henderson & Grady Dick BannersMuscle Tank
760 Min 2XP CoinAlien Player Indicator4X 60 Min 2XP Coin (MyTEAM)
82 TokensBoosted Accessory (+1 Pass Accuracy)2,500 VC
93 Ascension PicksWinner's Circle C-Tier Badge15x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
10Amethyst Steven AdamsClippers & Knicks Team BannersLeBron James & Dwayne Wade Diamond Dynamic Duo
11Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)60 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
12Sapphire Prize BallSun Hat2X 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
1360 Min 2XP CoinHeart Player Indicator10 Ascension Picks
144 Ascension PicksSeason 5 Emote Pack #12,500 VC
15Diamond Caron ButlerSeason 5 Medallion30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
163 TokensBasketball Banners'23-'24 NBA Diamond Unsellable Option Pack
17Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)Boosted Accessory (+1 Driving Layup)2,500 VC
18Ruby Prize BallWinner's Circle B-Tier Badge30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
195 Ascension PicksSeason 5 Emote Pack #2HOF Badge Option Pack
20'23-'24 NBA Diamond + Unsellable PackWearable Mascot Costume2,500 VC
21Diamond Shoe Variety PackSilver Floor Setter2X 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
22Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)60 Min 2XP Coin6X 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyTEAM)
236 Ascension Picks60 Skill Boosts (10 Games)2,500 VC
245 TokensBoosted Accessory (+1 Steal)30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
25Pink Diamond Pete Maravich60 Min 2XP Coin10,000 MTP
2660 Min 2XP CoinCustom Smiley Hairstyle2,500 VC
27Amethyst Prize BallStylized Leather JacketAnimated Arm Sleeve
28Diamond Shoe Variety Pack (Pick 10)60 Min 2XP Coin10 Ascension Picks
297 Ascension PicksWinner's Circle A-Tier Badge2,500 VC
30Diamond Head Coach Erik Spoelstra Black-On-Black Jetpack30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
31120 Min 2XP CoinMavericks & Nuggets Team BannersHOF Badge Option Pack (Pick 2)
328 Ascension PicksSeason 5 Emote Pack #35,000 VC
33Diamond Shoe Boost Option Pack (Pick 10)60 Min 2XP Coin6X 30 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
34Diamond Prize Ball30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)15,000 MTP
35Electric Pink Diamond Unsellable Player Wheel SpinSeason 5 Pinstripe Suit5,000 VC
3610 Ascension Picks120 Min 2XP CoinWhite Astronaut Suit & Helmet
37Seismic Pink Diamond Unsellable Player Wheel SpinTim Duncan & Larry Bird BannersPink Diamond Unsellable Player Option Pack
38HOF Badge Option Pack (Pick 2)Winner's Circle S-Tier Badge10,000 VC
3925,000 MTPMotorized Drift TrikeMotorized Drift Trike – Premium Skin
40Galaxy Opal James HardenGold Floor SetterPro Pass Galaxy Opal James Harden
Overall, that includes all the NBA 2K24 Season 5 Rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Furthermore, check out the latest patch notes for the newest Season. Overall, the biggest reward this season include a Galaxy Opal James Harden. Additionally, MyCAREER players can snag another Gold Floor Setter at level 40.

Furthermore, keep an eye out for the latest episode of NBA 2K24 2KTV. Additionally, make sure to redeem the latest locker codes for more free in-game content. We hope you enjoy everything Season 5 offers!

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.