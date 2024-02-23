The NBA 2K24 Season 5 Rewards include offers more rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER players. From Double XP Coins, to MyTEAM items and more, there's tons of rewards to earn this season. Season 5 officially begins today, so we listed all the possible rewards, including the Pro Pass. Without further ado, let's check out all the latest rewards!
NBA 2K24 Season 5 Rewards For MyTEAM and MyCAREER
Season 5 will be one for the books 📚
Full Courtside Report: https://t.co/3Py2g5p97Q
Get these rewards and more as you level up!
🔭 Galaxy Opal James Harden @NBA2KMyTEAM card
😤 Pink Diamond Pete Maravich MyTEAM card
💨 Motorized Drift Trike
🔥 Black-on-Black Jetpack pic.twitter.com/LVoSZz3Xgh
— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) February 21, 2024
|LEVEL
|MyTEAM Reward
|MyCAREER Rewards
|Pro Pass Rewards
|1
|FA Kevin Durant
|Season 5 Tee & Ball
|Season 5 Eyepatch.
|2
|30 Min 2X Coin
|30 MIN 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC.
|3
|Season 5 Ball & Uniforms Pack
|Triangles Jump Shot Meter
|30x Skill Boosts (5 Games).
|4
|2 Ascension Picks
|Orange & Purple Ball Trail
|Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O'Neal Diamond Dynamic Duo
|5
|'24 NBA: Series 2 Amethyst + Unsellable Pack
|Basketball Green Release
|2,500 VC
|6
|Emerald Prize Ball
|Scoot Henderson & Grady Dick Banners
|Muscle Tank
|7
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|Alien Player Indicator
|4X 60 Min 2XP Coin (MyTEAM)
|8
|2 Tokens
|Boosted Accessory (+1 Pass Accuracy)
|2,500 VC
|9
|3 Ascension Picks
|Winner's Circle C-Tier Badge
|15x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
|10
|Amethyst Steven Adams
|Clippers & Knicks Team Banners
|LeBron James & Dwayne Wade Diamond Dynamic Duo
|11
|Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|12
|Sapphire Prize Ball
|Sun Hat
|2X 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
|13
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|Heart Player Indicator
|10 Ascension Picks
|14
|4 Ascension Picks
|Season 5 Emote Pack #1
|2,500 VC
|15
|Diamond Caron Butler
|Season 5 Medallion
|30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
|16
|3 Tokens
|Basketball Banners
|'23-'24 NBA Diamond Unsellable Option Pack
|17
|Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|Boosted Accessory (+1 Driving Layup)
|2,500 VC
|18
|Ruby Prize Ball
|Winner's Circle B-Tier Badge
|30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|19
|5 Ascension Picks
|Season 5 Emote Pack #2
|HOF Badge Option Pack
|20
|'23-'24 NBA Diamond + Unsellable Pack
|Wearable Mascot Costume
|2,500 VC
|21
|Diamond Shoe Variety Pack
|Silver Floor Setter
|2X 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
|22
|Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|6X 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyTEAM)
|23
|6 Ascension Picks
|60 Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|2,500 VC
|24
|5 Tokens
|Boosted Accessory (+1 Steal)
|30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
|25
|Pink Diamond Pete Maravich
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|10,000 MTP
|26
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|Custom Smiley Hairstyle
|2,500 VC
|27
|Amethyst Prize Ball
|Stylized Leather Jacket
|Animated Arm Sleeve
|28
|Diamond Shoe Variety Pack (Pick 10)
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|10 Ascension Picks
|29
|7 Ascension Picks
|Winner's Circle A-Tier Badge
|2,500 VC
|30
|Diamond Head Coach Erik Spoelstra
|Black-On-Black Jetpack
|30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
|31
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|Mavericks & Nuggets Team Banners
|HOF Badge Option Pack (Pick 2)
|32
|8 Ascension Picks
|Season 5 Emote Pack #3
|5,000 VC
|33
|Diamond Shoe Boost Option Pack (Pick 10)
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|6X 30 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
|34
|Diamond Prize Ball
|30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|15,000 MTP
|35
|Electric Pink Diamond Unsellable Player Wheel Spin
|Season 5 Pinstripe Suit
|5,000 VC
|36
|10 Ascension Picks
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|White Astronaut Suit & Helmet
|37
|Seismic Pink Diamond Unsellable Player Wheel Spin
|Tim Duncan & Larry Bird Banners
|Pink Diamond Unsellable Player Option Pack
|38
|HOF Badge Option Pack (Pick 2)
|Winner's Circle S-Tier Badge
|10,000 VC
|39
|25,000 MTP
|Motorized Drift Trike
|Motorized Drift Trike – Premium Skin
|40
|Galaxy Opal James Harden
|Gold Floor Setter
|Pro Pass Galaxy Opal James Harden
Overall, that includes all the NBA 2K24 Season 5 Rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Furthermore, check out the latest patch notes for the newest Season. Overall, the biggest reward this season include a Galaxy Opal James Harden. Additionally, MyCAREER players can snag another Gold Floor Setter at level 40.
Furthermore, keep an eye out for the latest episode of NBA 2K24 2KTV. Additionally, make sure to redeem the latest locker codes for more free in-game content. We hope you enjoy everything Season 5 offers!
