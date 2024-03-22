The latest NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Nebula Event allows players a chance to earn a 99 OVR Dark Matter Victor Wembanyama. Furthermore, this epic collection also includes yet another 100 OVR player item in Tracy McGrady. Overall, this MyTEAM event will allow people to earn some highly rated cards with insane rarities.
How Do You Get The 99 OVR Dark Matter Victor Wembanyama In 2K24 MyTEAM?
You can get a 99 OVR Dark Matter Victor Wembanyama in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM as a special insert in NBA Nebula Packs & Boxes starting Friday, February March 22nd. Furthermore, this newest selection of player cards make their way to the Player & Pack Market today! All of the Nebula Special Insert Collections include:
NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Nebula Special Inserts:
- 100 Overall Tracy McGrady
- Dark Matter Victor Wembanyama
- Dark Matter Brandon Roy
- Galaxy Opal Dwyane Wade
- Galaxy Opal Pascal Siakam
- Galaxy Opal Andre Iguodala
- Galaxy Opal Pau Gasol
- Galaxy Opal Lamar Odom
- Galaxy Opal Bradley Beal
Nebula Collection Reward: Galaxy Opal+ Nebula Special Insert Player Card
- Pink Diamond Dino Radja
- Pink Diamond Alex Caruso
- Pink Diamond Tyrus Thomas
- Pink Diamond Jordan Walsh
- Pink Diamond Dyson Daniels
- Pink Diamond Danillo Gallinari
The biggest player items in this NBA 2K24 MyTEAM event definitely include Tracy McGrady and Victor Wembanyama.
Overall, Wemby has been playing more than well enough to earn this 2K24 MyTEAM item. The rookie sensation is playing, and even exceeding expectations of fans around the league. Although the Spurs (15-54) were eliminated from the playoffs a while back, Wembanyama gives fans hopes that the future is bright. However, it's now up to the team to continue to build a stronger roster.
Furthermore, Wembanyama ranks 12th in the league in Rebounds per game, while scoring over 20 points per game. Overall, his contribution on offense and defense have him likely winning Rookie of the Year if he continues to play well. Furthermore, some fans, analysts, and experts are even calling Wemby elite, and that he's only just getting started.
However, we'd be remiss not to mention the 100 OVR Tracy McGrady player item, which will be absolutely devastating to play with. The two-time NBA scoring Champion played 15 seasons, including an extra postseason in 2013 with the Spurs.
Overall, McGrady enjoyed many successful seasons in his career, earning 7 All-Star Nods and countless memorable moments. Many Rockets fans still remember his insane comeback against San Antonio Spurs, where he scored 13 points in the final 33 seconds. The Rockets, who started the 2004-2005 season 16-17, managed to turn things around, only losing 14 more games throughout the regular season.
Despite the epic tandem between McGrady, Yao Ming, Dikembe Mutombo, all three were unable to win a ring for this Rockets team. At least fans will be able to play as a 100 OVR McGrady item in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM, making him one of the highest rated items in the game. Along with Shaq and Kareem, these players will bolster your MyTEAM like no other items.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the upcoming NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Nebula event, featuring both Wemby and Tracy McGrady. Make sure to check it out when it launches for a chance to earn some highly rated MyTEAM items. Furthermore, make sure to redeem the latest locker codes. Lastly, check out all the rewards for NBA 2K24 Season 5.
