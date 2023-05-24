It’s safe to assume that every basketball player from Pee Wee to the pros has, at one point, had a particular individual that inspired and helped mold their style of play. Projected 2023 NBA Draft lottery pick Brandon Miller recently shed light on the individual that he molded his game after.

In a sit-down with The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Alabama standout noted perennial All-Star Paul George as having the most significant influence on crafting his game, though not the version of the wing that we see today but, rather, the one who suited up for the Indiana Pacers from 2010 through 2017.

“I kind of studied Paul George. I molded my game after his, just with my own twist to it. I kind of still [use] his moves and put my own kind of twist to it and just perfected them,” Brandon Miller said. “I like more of the Indiana Pacers PG…Current PG he’s nice, but I think the prime PG was Indiana Pacers PG.”

When it comes to his style of play on the floor it’s rather easy to see the similarities between Brandon Miller and Paul George.

From his tall and lanky build to his two-way dominance, the Alabama product has the makings of being a similar talent to the likes of the once Indiana Pacer, current Los Angeles Clipper.

During his one-and-done season with the Crimson Tide, Miller posted sensational per-game averages of 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and just shy of both a block and a steal while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc.

His efforts earned him numerous accolades for the 2022-2023 season, including a consensus second-team All-American selection, SEC Rookie of the Year, and SEC Player of the Year.