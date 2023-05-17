Brandon Miller is in elite company when it comes to the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 6’9 freshman was one of the premier players in college basketball this season, averaging 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for Alabama. He has tremendous offensive upside and shooting ability, and isn’t half bad on defense either.

However, Miller isn’t a perfect prospect. His athleticism isn’t particularly special and he shot very poorly throughout the NCAA Tournament. Additionally, Miller had a major off-court controversy this season stemming from a murder case involving multiple Alabama basketball players.

Even with those downsides, Miller is still one of the can’t miss prospects in this upcoming draft class. He will almost certainly go in the top three of the upcoming draft, along with French phenom Victor Wembanyama and G League guard Scoot Henderson. Now that the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is in the books, we now have a pretty good idea of where Miller could end up.

So with that being said, here are the three best destinations for Miller in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Chicago Bulls are easily the biggest stretch of any team on this list, but the top two teams are the ones really competing for Miller so let’s have a bit of fun with the third spot. The Bulls don’t have a first-round pick this year, so how on Earth are they going to get a top prospect like Miller?

Well, it comes down to the team that has the No. 3 pick, the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland has a 33-year-old star in Damian Lillard, and could theoretically go all-in for one more push with him. If that happens, they could look to move the No. 3 pick to bring in a star to pair with Lillard, as some have already suggested.

REPORT: The Blazers intend to trade their No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to try and build a championship team around Damian Lillard. (via @ChrisBHaynes) pic.twitter.com/gwEdz5MUl0 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 17, 2023

If that happens, then Chicago should be all-in on acquiring that pick. The Bulls have some players that could entice the Blazers to make a deal, most notably DeMar DeRozan. On top of that, Chicago has a lottery-protected first-round pick from Portland, which was originally slated for 2022 but has stayed with the Blazers two years in a row due to them not making the playoffs. So, the Bulls would benefit doubly by trading for the pick and helping the Blazers make a playoff push.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If this wild scenario somehow happens, then the Bulls could theoretically be in play for Miller. The Bulls would be fully embracing the rebuild in this scenario, and Miller could be their future face of the franchise. He could also pair well with Zach LaVine, and whoever else Chicago would acquire in this proposed trade.

2. Portland Trail Blazers

Shifting back to more realistic territory, Portland has a very simple path to Miller. If he’s on the board at No. 3, he is the most-likely selection by far. Of course, that’s assuming the Blazers decide to use the pick, which as we discussed previously, isn’t a sure thing.

Trade talks aside, Miller could be an excellent fit in Portland. The Blazers could use another wing, and getting the best one in the draft would be a huge addition. Miller could help the Blazers make another playoff push with Lillard, but could also be part of the future core with Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe.

Portland has drafted young players with great upside before, with Simons and Sharpe being two recent examples. With Miller being just 20 years old, the Blazers could continue that trend and set him up as the future franchise savior.

The Charlotte Hornets winning the No. 2 pick looks like great news for Miller. With the Hornets’ franchise player in LaMelo Ball being a point guard, it could deter them away from picking Henderson considering he plays the same position. That means that Miller seems like the more-likely selection at No. 2, as Charlotte is lacking a star wing.

Speaking of Ball, him and Miller could be an excellent pairing. Ball is a fantastic playmaker, a trait that Miller would greatly benefit from with his fantastic scoring ability. Additionally, Miller should only continue to improve with time, and the Hornets should do the same.

Charlotte has had a rough stretch recently, with no playoff appearances since 2016. Perhaps the dynamic pairing of Ball and Miller could lift the Hornets out of the doldrums.