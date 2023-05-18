Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller would rightly be worried about his NBA Draft stock after it was discovered he had an indirect role in the shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris, which led to former Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles and his friend Michael Davis being charged with murder.

However, according to David Aldridge of The Athletic, Miller’s draft stock is unlikely to suffer despite him providing the weapon that was used in Harris’s death. This would presumably be because Miller, who was in car that was struck during a crossfire, didn’t know what was about to transpire.

“I think, probably not? I’d be very surprised if it did,” answered an NBA executive when asked about whether or not the incident would impact where Miller is drafted.

Another executive would say: “I don’t believe there will be any impact unless he lies in his interviews. Integrity is more relevant than criminal friends; one we can fix, the other, we can’t.”

Meanwhile, a third would say: “I don’t think it will impact his draft stock unless he ends up being charged with something.”

There are sure to be mixed feelings regarding the matter because it was a serious matter that requires serious introspection on the part of Miller, no matter what part he played. Nonetheless, there’s no question that the Consensus All-American is one of the best players in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Averaging 18.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, Miller is a do-it-all forward that has an ideal skillset and star potential.

The team that drafts Miller will want to make sure that he’s around the right influences. However, the focus on his character and player development is almost certainly going to pay off in the long run.