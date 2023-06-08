Chris Paul's playing future is very much in flux. Just because the Phoenix Suns are exploring all options regarding the future Hall-of-Famer before his contract for next season becomes fully guaranteed on June 28th, however hardly means finding a workable trade for Paul will be easy.

Don't tell that Colin Cowherd, though.

The FOX Sports personality mulled a trade on Thursday that would send Paul to the Boston Celtics and Marcus Smart back to Phoenix. Unsurprisingly, NBA Twitter didn't take kindly to Cowherd's hypothetical, roasting him for a trade proposal the Celtics would never consider due to Paul's age, Smart's bargain contract going forward and the possibility Boston could eventually sign the veteran point guard outright in free agency.

Boston blocks the suns number — ~ (@WokeCade) June 8, 2023

Suns robbing them — Trade Jordan Poole (@PlayoffPoole3) June 8, 2023

Trade a DPOY player For a guy who can’t stay healthy in hopes he makes it thru a playoff run healthy. Because Tatum and Brown can “stay healthy” they don’t need another guy who can play a majority of the season Great reasoning — MyNameIsJeff (@thejbratc) June 8, 2023

Those aren't the only reasons Celtics fans and league followers at large bristled at Cowherd's suggestion.

The biggest reason why a one-for-one swap of Paul and Smart won't ever come to fruition? Salary-matching rules in trades that prevent the framework of such a deal from ever being discussed in the first place.

Not even close smart is 17 million and Paul’s like 30 — C (@churleyboy) June 8, 2023

I don’t believe the money matches. Celtics would have to add to the deal but why do that when they could wait for him to be cut. — Chris Thomas (@Pgsoleman) June 8, 2023

Multiple sources reported on Wednesday that the Suns will either release or trade Paul before the end of the month, clearing nearly half of his $30.8 million salary for next season off the books. If James Jones and Phoenix's front office can't find a trade partner for the 38-year-old, though, there's reportedly still a chance the Paul re-signs in the desert after being released by his current team.

Is there a chance Paul finds his way to Boston? Absolutely. His singular leadership traits and keen ability to set the table offensively could go a long way toward righting the wrongs that kept the Celtics from winning a title this season.

But it's highly, highly unlikely Paul would be sent to Beantown in a trade, let alone for a package headlined by Smart. Free agency is Paul's only realistic path to the Celtics, and many other teams with championship aspirations—led by the Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, surely—will come calling on him in that scenario, too.