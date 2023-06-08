Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul was reported to be waived by the team Wednesday.

Then, things got weird.

TNT and Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes said Paul would be waived by the Suns. It was unknown then if Paul had been waived and paid his $15.8 million salary or if Phoenix decided to stretch his contract over multiple seasons.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania then reported Paul and Phoenix were exploring multiple options for his future, including a trade, waiving and stretching his contract or potentially re-signing him after waiving him. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski backed that and said the Suns plan to explore trade opportunities for Paul and center Deandre Ayton.

ClutchPoints has not learned about discussions that may or may not have taken place with Paul, his representatives and the Suns. However, there are definitive options Phoenix could choose for Paul.

Here is the one way the Suns could keep Paul without paying him his full $30.8 million salary for the 2023-24 season.

Waive and sign to vet minimum

Paul is owed $15.8 million guaranteed on his contract.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Suns could guarantee his full $30.8 million salary by June 28. They also have the option to waive him and take a cap hit of $15.8 million. Or, they could waive him and stretch his contract over five seasons, which would open up greater financial possibility within the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement that includes a secondary apron.

If the Suns waive Paul and pay his $15.8 million, he would be an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers. He could choose to sign with Phoenix, ideally for the veteran's minimum, or another team. It must be noted that if the Suns waived and stretched Paul's contract, he could not return.

Paul’s family lives in Los Angeles, so it’s very possible he would lean toward returning to Phoenix — just over an hour flight away from LA. The Lakers or Clippers would also be intriguing options for him.

Wojnarowski reported Paul wants to stay in Phoenix and play with close friend Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The Suns are building their roster around Booker and Durant in hopes of winning their first NBA title this upcoming season.

It is unclear if the Suns see Paul as a part of that goal. He has been a key piece of the team's success the last three seasons, but he is 38 years old and had the lowest usage percentage (19.2) of his career last season, according to Statmuse.

Paul struggled to adapt to a role the Suns needed him to carry last season. Often a shotmaker in his career, Phoenix needed him to take more catch-and-shoot attempts from three. It is a different role than what he is used to.

Paul injured his left groin in the Suns' second game of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets. He did not play in Games 3 through 6 as the Suns' season ended in a 125-100 blowout loss to the Nuggets at Footprint Center in the sixth game.