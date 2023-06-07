The Phoenix Suns have waived legendary point guard Chris Paul, making him a premiere free agent, and the Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites to land Paul this summer, according to betting odds from PointsBet Sportsbook.

The odds for the Lakers to land Chris Paul currently sits at +225 with Pointsbet Sportsbook. It would be an intriguing fit. He would be able to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He could also be a cheaper option at point guard than Kyrie Irving would be for the Lakers.

Coming in with the second-best odds is Paul's old team in the Los Angeles Clippers. The odds for the Clippers to land Paul sit at +450. With questions about the health of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George remaining, it would be an intriguing fit for Paul. Maybe he would express a desire to return to the organization he was a part of for years, or simply just wants to return to Los Angeles, and the Clippers would be the fallback option if the Lakers are not in.

The Philadelphia 76ers have the third best odds at +700. This is an interesting fit because there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding James Harden and whether or not he will stay with the 76ers. If James Harden does leave, it would open up the possibility of Philadelphia signing another high-priced free agent to play with Joel Embiid. Paul would fit the bill.

The Milwaukee Bucks are just behind the 76ers with +800 odds. With the potential departures of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Bucks could bee looking for other players to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo. It remains to be seen how likely it is for Paul to end up there.

Other destinations past those four are the Minnesota Timberwolves at +900, and the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and New York Knicks all at +1000.

It will certainly be interesting to see where Paul ends up in free agency.