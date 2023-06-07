Chris Paul has seemingly reached the end of the road of his journey with the Phoenix Suns, with the team informing him that he's getting waived, according to reports which surfaced Wednesday. However, it appears that the Suns also have other options with regard to ways how they will be dealing with the future Hall of Fame point guard.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Suns and Paul are exploring multiple options, league sources tell The Athletic, including a trade, waiving and stretching his contract over multiple years, or waiving and potentially re-resigning him in free agency, league sources say.

It is also worth mentioning that the Suns have until June 28 to trade Chris Paul. By then, Paul's partially guaranteed contract for the 2023-24 NBA season will become fully guaranteed and worth a total of 30.8 million contract. At the moment, only around $15 million on Paul's deal is guaranteed.

Chris Paul has spent three seasons with the Suns and in each, Phoenix was able to reach the playoffs, even reaching the NBA Finals in 2021. At 38, there are not a lot of years left for the Point God in the NBA, but he still can be a valuable asset for any team who would have him next. As such, Chris Paul should garner considerable attention from other teams once he officially hits the free-agent market by the end of the 2022-23 season.

In three seasons with the Suns, Chris Paul averaged 15.1 points on 48 percent shooting from the field and 36.6 percent from behind the arc, 4.4 rebounds, and 9.5 assists across 194 games (all starts).