LeBron James is doing a fantastic job of defying Father Time. The Los Angeles Lakers star is fresh off another scintillating performance Monday night when he led his team to a 140-138 home win over the Houston Rockets, dropping an unbelievable total of 48 points on 16-for-26 shooting from the field.

With that performance, LeBron James widened the gap between himself and Michael Jordan for the most 45-point game by a player older than 35 years, as pointed out by StatMuse. However, former NBA star Jamal Crawford did not seem to like that his name was not mentioned when StatMuse brought up the current count of such performances by LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and the rest.

Everyone else is ME.

TF lol… https://t.co/sHhsOg4bAg — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 17, 2023

Perhaps Crawford just got a little confused by StatMuse’s wording of the tweet, which sort of implied that every other 35 or older player besides LeBron James and Michael Jordan has mustered just a total of ONE 45-point performance combined when it was not the case, obviously. It merely stated that outside of LeBron James and His Airness, all the other 35+ players in NBA history who scored at least 45 points in a game have done it only once.

Jamal Crawford could be remembered for his great scoring abilities even during his later years n the NBA. He scored 51 points in 2019 when he was a 39-year-old bucket-getter for the Phoenix Suns during a game against the Dallas Mavericks.

As for LeBron James, with the way he’s been playing, it’s hard to bet against him adding yet another 45-point (or greater) explosion before his career in NBA ends.