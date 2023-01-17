LeBron James is 38 years old and has been playing in the NBA for 20 years now. The Los Angeles Lakers star was reminded of that fact as he faced Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets on Monday.

James and Smith had a funny little exchange on the court where the Rockets rookie told the Lakers forward that he actually played with his dad in his first NBA game. LeBron couldn’t believe it and could only scratch his head in disbelief, and Jabari really had to ask, “You feel old, don’t you?”

Jabari Smith Jr tells Lebron he played against Jabari's Dad in his first NBA game 😂 pic.twitter.com/PxIYyTMQys — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 17, 2023

To be fair, though, Jabari Smith Jr.’s dad didn’t really play against LeBron James. While the Sacramento Kings did play the Cleveland Cavaliers in LeBron’s debut game, Smith Sr. got a DNP tag, per Basketball Reference.

Perhaps that the reason LeBron couldn’t remember it?

That point aside, the fact remains that James is really old. Jabari Smith Jr. isn’t the only son of a former player that the Lakers superstar has both played against. There is also Gary Payton and Gary Payton II.

Of course LeBron doesn’t have any issues with it. He even plans to stay in the NBA to get to play with his eldest son Bronny, so he’s well aware of the fact that he’s a dinosaur among the current generation of players.

While it is funny, however, it is also a clear proof of LeBron’s incredible longevity. Just how many players were able to dominate as long as James? He is still carrying a team this late in his career while many of his peers have long retired.