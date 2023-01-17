Philadelphia 76ers rising star Tyrese Maxey has a newfound respect for Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James after they faced off each other on Sunday.

The Sixers beat the Lakers, albeit just by one point 113-112. James gave Philly a really hard time, dropping a near triple-double of 35 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. Had it not for a controversial ending in the game, the Philadelphia franchise could have even found themselves on the losing end.

Following the contest, Maxey showed his admiration for James and how he has taken care of his body to stay dominant this long in his career. LeBron turned 38 last December and is currently in his 20th year in the NBA.

“Bron, he’s really, really good at basketball and he’s really, really good at taking care of his body. Those two things that, when you do that, the longevity of your career will be special. He’s showing us that right now,” Maxey said, via USA Today.

“He’s still running up and down the court catching lobs. He’s still a problem for defenses in the league, and you still see it. Hats off to him.”

Indeed, what James is doing this late in his career is unheard of. While most of his peers at the same age or age range have already retired or are no longer that productive, here he is leading and carrying the Lakers in every way he can.

While Tyrese Maxey sees LeBron James as a big threat, it’s hard not to give him the credit he deserves.