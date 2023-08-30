Could a three-time NBA champion be the next addition to the Sacrament Kings in the 2023 offseason? There are rumors that the Kings are looking in the direction of veteran center JaVale McGee, who had just been officially waived by the Dallas Mavericks. Sacramento is said to be one of the teams that is showing interest in McGee, according to Chris Haynes of TNT.

“Sacramento Kings have interest in signing the three-time NBA champ JaVale McGee upon him clearing waivers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Haynes wrote on X (the social media app formerly known as Twitter).

At 35 years old, JaVale McGee's best days are clearly behind him. But his experience is something that is helping him draw interest from around the league. McGee signed a three-year deal worth $17.2 million with the Mavs in July of 2022, though, the Mavs could potentially apply the stretch provision on his contract. In such a scenario, that would mean McGee's contract will earn, over the next five years, $2.35 million per.

McGee played in only seven games with the Mavericks in the 2022-23 NBA season, averaging just 4.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks.

In the event that he gets added by the Kings, McGee is not expected to have a crucial role. Sacramento has Domantas Sabonis atop the pecking order on the team's frontcourt depth chart and the Kings also still have Alex Len and Nerlens Noel, who has just been signed last July. Plus, the Kings remain in control of Trey Lyles and Neemias Queta. That's a crowded backup situation that is not going to provide much hope for someone like McGee to have meaningful minutes.

Nevertheless, he's already got three championship rings, so he might be content with providing a veteran presence in the locker room.