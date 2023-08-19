The Sacramento Kings snapped their playoff drought during the 2022-23 season. Sacramento was led by superstars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. In many ways, both players made MVP cases this past season. Sabonis, however, may be on the verge of winning the award in 2023-24.

Today, we are taking a look at three reasons why Domantas Sabonis will win the 2023-24 NBA MVP award.

Kings' rise will draw more attention

Both Fox and Sabonis will receive more attention in 2023-24. Why? Because the entire Kings franchise is destined to receive more coverage following their breakout 2022-23 campaign.

Sacramento almost upset the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs last year. Despite falling short, the Kings proved that they shouldn't be taken lightly.

The Kings' success goes beyond Sabonis and Fox, but the superstar duo certainly plays a pivotal role. Everything they accomplish will be magnified moving forward. Sure, teams such as the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will steal the majority of headlines given the markets they play in, but overlooking the Kings will be difficult.

This should make earning legitimate MVP consideration much more feasible for Domantas Sabonis. Additionally, one other factor that has recently re-emerged in the NBA will help the Kings big man.

NBA big men resurgence

Big men are back in the NBA. The past three seasons have seen both Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid take home MVP honors. During the 2010's decade, it seemed as if the big man was on a steady decline. Guards and wings dominated the NBA while centers and even power forwards lost out on most of the awards.

Big men are more skilled than ever in today's game. They are more than just imposing figures in the post. Players such as Embiid, Jokic, and Sabonis can shoot, pass, play all-around strong defense, and more.

Sabonis picked a tremendous time to truly make a name for himself on a good team. Will out-performing fellow big man Nikola Jokic in the West prove to be a challenge? Yes, there's no question. That said, the fact that centers are finally receiving plenty of attention once again bodes well for their chances of winning MVP.

It would not be surprising to see Jokic and Embiid in the MVP conversation once again. But don't forget about Domantas Sabonis.

Domantas Sabonis' consistent results

We've discussed the Kings performance and the resurgence of NBA big men. Those two factors don't mean Sabonis is guaranteed to take home MVP honors though. The third reason why Sabonis will win the MVP is his extremely consistent track record.

The 27-year-old has played in the NBA since 2016-17, when he debuted with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sabonis ended up on the Indiana Pacers the following season, where he would stay until 2021-22. Sacramento acquired Sabonis from the Pacers during the 2021-22 campaign.

For his career, he's averaged 15.1 points per game on 54.8 percent field goal shooting. Sabonis is also known for his hustle, rebounding ability, and defense. He's averaged 9.7 rebounds per game for his career. Finally, Sabonis is also an underrated playmaker, averaging 4.2 assists per contest during his tenure in the NBA.

Although he's always been consistent, Domantas Sabonis reached a new level last season. He posted 19.1 points per game to go along with a league-leading 12.3 rebounds per game. He also shot 37.3 percent from beyond the arc and 61.5 percent from the field. His 7.3 assists per game were also a career-high.

The circumstances are beneficial, Sabonis is in the prime of his career, and his track record provides no shortage of confidence. It's a risky prediction, but Domantas Sabonis will be the 2023-24 NBA MVP.