The Dallas Mavericks have made a lot of roster moves this offseason in order to prove that their run to the Western Conference Finals in 2022 was no fluke. In attempts to surround superstar Luka Doncic with “win-now” talents, the Mavs not only re-signed All-Star guard Kyrie Irving and center Dwight Powell, but they added the likes of Grant Williams, Seth Curry and Derrick Jones Jr. for more depth.

With training camp just about a month away, Dallas is not done making moves just yet, as big man JaVale McGee now finds his name in headlines. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Mavs are planning to stretch-and-waive McGee. It seemed likely that the Mavs were going to part ways with the veteran center this offseason after failing to find a trade partner for him and the writing has been on the wall following his first season in Dallas.

As a result of waiving McGee, Charania notes that veteran forward Markieff Morris is expected to remain with the team on a new contract. Morris joined the Mavericks at the same time as Irving a season ago, as he was included in the trade with the Brooklyn Nets. In the eight games Morris appeared in with the Mavs last season, he averaged 4.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in about 8.8 minutes per game.

Under contract through the 2024-25 season, including his player option, McGee's stretch-and-waive deal with the Mavericks will run through the 2027-28 season and he will make about $2.3 million per year. Upon being officially waived and clearing waivers, the 35-year-old will be eligible to sign with any other team in the league.

Despite things not working out in Dallas, McGee has had some great moments in his career. He's always been a strong rebounder, averaging 5.2 rebounds per game over the course of his now 15-year career, and he's a three-time NBA champion. He won two titles as a member of the Golden State Warriors 2017 and 2018, as well as another title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Both the Warriors and Lakers are two teams who still own an open roster spot this offseason and have shown interest in adding more frontcourt depth. It is possible that they will take a look at McGee once he clears waivers from Dallas.