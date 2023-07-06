Shortly before the 2023 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks had conversations with the Los Angeles Clippers about a potential Paul George trade. With rumors that the Clippers might trade Paul George having largely dissipated, the Knicks' proposed trade package has been revealed.

The Knicks considered offering Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, and three first-round draft picks for George, sources told HoopsHype. It's a trade that the Clippers no longer have a chance to accept. New York traded Toppin to the Indiana Pacers for two second-round picks within the first 24 hours of 2023 NBA free agency.

The Clippers brought up RJ Barrett in trade talks with the Knicks after Toppin was traded, according to HoopsHype. New York wasn't willing to pay an asking price of Barrett, Grimes and three first-round picks.

The Knicks have reportedly been wary of going all-in on a George trade because of the star's contract status. George can become a free agent next summer and is expected to see a max contract extension before the start of the 2023-2024 season. New York might not have the appetite to give George such an extension because he's 33 years old and his Clippers' career has been highlighted by injuries.

It's not exactly clear how interested Los Angeles would be in trading George. Some teams got the impression earlier in the offseason that the Clippers were ready to move the eight-time All-Star at the right price. Los Angeles' rumored interest in James Harden suggests that the organization is more inclined to build around George and Leonard instead of breaking up the duo.

Loaded with future draft picks. New York continues to seek an opportunity to add a third All-Star-caliber player around Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson.