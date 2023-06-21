Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George might have to be added to the list of superstars who could realistically be traded in the 2023 NBA offseason. Teams believe that the Clippers are trying to measure Paul George's trade value, at the very least, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. It appears that Los Angeles might be ready to break up George and Kawhi Leonard, who have failed to reach the NBA Finals in four seasons as teammates.

The Clippers' 2019 blockbuster trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder has been nothing short of a disaster for Los Angeles. George and Leonard have constantly battled injuries, unable to stay on the court for prolonged periods of time. During the one playoff run in which both stars were healthy, the Clippers choked away a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals.

That doesn't mean this is the time for the Clippers to trade George. Los Angeles still has one of the most talented rosters in the league. The Clippers were the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference this past season. They have championship aspirations and little incentive to tank. Being one of the NBA's worst teams in the near future would do Los Angeles no good because the Thunder own a bunch of their first-round draft picks.

Much has been made about the Clippers' new arena that is set to open for the 2024-2025 season. It's believed that Los Angeles is intent on putting a championship-caliber team on the floor in order to fill up the building. Would a George trade help Los Angeles accomplish that goal?

Let's take a look at three reasons why Los Angeles must not trade George in the 2023 NBA offseason.

3. A 2023 Paul George Trade would force the Clippers to sell low

There's a good chance that the Clippers are going to be disappointed when they discover George's trade value. It's hard to believe that Los Angeles would get the return that it should for one of the best players in the NBA. George has missed close to half of the Clippers' games over the last two years, including both postseasons. Add in the fact that George can become a free agent next summer and it's hard to believe that any team would make a Godfather offer to Los Angeles.

If the Clippers are going to trade either of their stars in 2023, it should be Leonard who is put on the trade block. Maybe a playoff team that is a superstar away from winning a championship (hello, New York Knicks) would give up valuable draft picks and proven veterans in exchange for a two-time NBA Finals MVP. George doesn't have the same resume as Leonard, but he's actually less of an injury risk. If Los Angeles has to make a choice, it should hold onto George.

2. Paul George has a reasonable contract

The Washington Wizards had to trade Bradley Beal because they were stuck paying him for another four years. The Clippers are not in the same situation when it comes to George. The forward only has one more guaranteed year left on his contract. George has a $48.78 million player option for the 2024-2025 season. His health over the next 12 months might determine if he chooses to enter free agency next year.

If George is ready to play in the next two postseasons, his average yearly salary of around $47 million is a perfectly reasonable number. There are 18 players who are owed more than $40 million in the 2024-2025 campaign. That list will only grow because of free agency and the increasing salary cap. If the Clippers can get one more All-NBA season from George over the next two years, he'll be worth what he's about to be paid.

1. Paul George is a top-10 player when healthy

All “Playoff P” jokes were forced into retirement during the 2021 NBA playoffs. After coming up short too often in his postseason career, George proved that he can carry a team on the biggest stage. When Leonard went down with a torn ACL, George nearly dragged the Clippers to the NBA Finals. He averaged 26.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 19 playoff games. George put up 29.6 points per game with Leonard sidelined.

Leonard has been more unreliable than George. He hasn't been available at the end of the season in four of the last six years. It's highly possible that George will be playing like a top-10 player in April and May of 2024. He isn't signed to a ridiculous contract. Trading such a player when his value isn't at his highest could turn out to be a move that the Clippers regret.