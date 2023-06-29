After opting into his player option with the Philadelphia 76ers, former league MVP and ten-time All-Star James Harden is working with the Sixers and exploring trade opportunities around the league, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: 76ers G James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million option and sides are beginning to work together in exploring trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that Harden has played his last game for Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/GguWgysfNZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2023

As Wojnarowski notes, the Clippers and Knicks are expected to be amongst the teams who will show interest in a potential trade involving Harden.

After being traded from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021, Harden never spent a full season in Brooklyn, as he was then traded to the 76ers in 2022. Now, Harden is expected to be dealt once again to a fourth time in as many years.

Harden, 33, averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game this past season. With talk circulating that Harden would opt out of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent and give thought to the idea of leaving Philadelphia, Harden's exit from the Sixers now seems imminent with New York and Los Angeles both showing trade interest in him.

The Clippers have been on the hunt for more talent to pair with All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George since before this past year's trade deadline. Upgrading their backcourt talent has been a point of emphasis, hence why interest in Harden exists.

From the Knicks' perspective, they took a big step forward by reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2013. Their core group of Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson has paved the way for success and New York has plenty of tradeable assets from draft picks to players still on rookie deals such as Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley.

Losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the fifth time in the last six seasons, the 76ers decided to move on from Doc Rivers and replace him with former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. Although they just traded for James Harden, the Sixers do seem prepared to move on from the veteran guard this offseason.